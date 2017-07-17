PARADE to Be Staged at World's Oldest Paper Factory This Autumn

Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical PARADE, based on the infamous trial and lynching of Leo Frank, is set to be professionally staged at the world's oldest working paper factory this September.

Staged at the Frogmore Papermill in Apsley, Hertfordshire, the production will be directed as an immersive experience where audiences will follow the actors through the atmospheric building as they create a thrilling and visceral retelling of this true poignant story.

PARADE tells the heart wrenching true story of Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-born Jew living in Atlanta, Georgia. Frank was accused of the murder of his 13-year-old employee Mary Phagan in 1913. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, a sensationalist publisher and a janitor's questionable testimony along with a litany of false testimonies, clearly lacking any clear, real evidence seals Leo's fate. His only defenders are a Governor with a conscience, and, eventually, his Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.

Directed by Dan Cowtan, PARADE THE MUSICAL will run at the Frogmore Papermill from the 7thto 16thof September. PARADE will be the first professional production to help revive the life of the Frogmore Papermill, hoping to create a safe and innovative space for future arts related events.

Casting is yet to be announced.

PARADE is presented by Vivo D'Arte, a theatre company looking to change the norms of a theatrical experience and offer a platform for both graduates and professional performers to showcase themselves.

For more information, follow @_PARADEMusical or visit www.vivodarte.co.uk for the latest news and casting regarding this production.

VIVO D'ARTE Ltd is a theatre arts training organisation and Production Company. We work with new writers as well as performing established works, working in a traditional theatre setting as well as finding new and innovative spaces to perform in. Our Production Company focuses on creating performance opportunities for graduates and students as well as older performers who may be professional or semi-professional. Our popular Vivo Youth Theatre company provides opportunities for performers from a wide age range from 6 up to 23 years of age to have high-quality stage experiences.

Photo Credit: Jamie Scott

