Original Stars of TV Series FAME Reunite Tonight in 35th Anniversary Concert for The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund recently announced that cast members from the hit 1980s musical television series "Fame" will reunite for a 35th anniversary concert to benefit the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment in times of need, crisis or transition.

The one night only landmark event, which marks the first US concert by the cast since 1985, is set for tonight, July 13 at 8pm at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. Tickets are now on sale at www.actorsfund.org/Fame.

Featuring original songs from the series, the celebration will reunite original "Fame" stars Debbie Allen (Golden Globe Award winner for her role as "Lydia Grant," and recipient of two Emmy Awards for her choreography on the show), Jesse Borrego ("Jesse Valesquez"), Cynthia Gibb ("Holly Laird"), Erica Gimpel ("Coco Hernandez"), Billy Hufsey ("Christopher Donlon"), Carlo Imperato ("Danny Amatullo"), Valerie Landsburg ("Doris Schwartz") and P.R. Paul ("Montgomery MacNeil"). The evening's musical director is Yaron Spiwak.

"Fame" originally premiered on NBC on January 7, 1982 and won 2 consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical in 1983 and 1984. Based on the 1980 film of the same name, the series followed the lives of the students and faculty at New York City's High School for the Performing Arts. Over the course of 6 seasons on NBC and in syndication, 136 episodes were produced. The worldwide popularity of the show led to several hit records and sold-out concerts from the UK to Israel.

The "Fame" 35th Anniversary Reunion Concert follows The Actors Fund's hugely successful concert presentations of "Bombshell" (the musical created within NBC's "Smash") and "Grey's Anatomy: The Songs Beneath The Show."

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

