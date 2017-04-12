Original 'Dreamgirl' Jennifer Holliday to Headline AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING for ALZGLA

Theater and music lovers alike are eagerly awaiting Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles (ALZGLA) 5th annual An Unforgettable Evening on May 7.

The event will feature an intimate performance by Broadway Legend, Jennifer Holliday. Best known as the original Dreamgirl, Holliday is also known for show-stopping performances in Your Arm's Too Short To Box With God, Chicago, Grease, and The Color Purple.

An Unforgettable Evening is being produced by Scott Mauro Productions, Tony nominated and Emmy winning producer.

An Unforgettable Evening will be held on the grounds of an historic Santa Monica estate once owned by Bette Davis. Hosted by Susan Disney Lord & Scott Richard Lord, An Unforgettable Evening attracts Los Angeles' most influential philanthropists and industry leaders.

Host Committee includes: Abigail Disney & Pierre Hauser; Roy P. & Sheri Disney; Timothy & Neda Disney; Amb. & Mrs. John Gavin; Stephen & Claudia Glynn; Stanley & Ilene Gold; Bob Iger & Willow Bay; Jerry & Terri Kohl; Michael & Liz Nyman; Dr. Bill Resnick & Michael J. Stubbs; Anne Sweeney & Phillip Miller.

The event is made possible by the generosity of sponsors and partners, which include: American Airlines, The Bel Air, Don Francisco Gourmet Coffee, Los Angeles magazine, PwC, Shamrock Holdings, Inc., Shepherd Kaplan LLC, UBS, The Walt Disney Company, and Zenith.

Proceeds benefit the Disney Family Fund of Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles. www.alzgla.org. Tickets are $1,000. For tickets, contact: John Seiber jseiber@alzgla.org or 323.930.3208.

As a loving memorial tribute to Patricia Disney, her children (Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney, Roy P. Disney, and Timothy Disney) established the Disney Family Fund to benefit ALZGLA. The Fund supports programs and services for families from diverse communities throughout Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, and south Ventura County.

Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles is the only full-service, dementia-focused, nonprofit with 36 years' experience serving Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and south Ventura county. 100% of funds raised stay local, providing free programs and services for individuals and families. ALZGLA focuses on care, support, advocacy, and local research.

Alzheimer's is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that weakens the memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. For information, call 844.HELP.ALZ or visit www.alzgla.org.

