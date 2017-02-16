Once And For All, NEWSIES is Back! Recap Before You Hit the Movie Theatre!

Audiences have a final chance to "Seize the Day!" - "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," plays in U.S. movie theaters for three days only today, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event features Jeremy Jordan, reprising the role he created as "Jack Kelly." Joining Jordan are original Broadway cast members Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie," and NEWSIES North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as "Joseph Pulitzer," Aisha de Haas as "Medda Larkin," and Ethan Steiner as "Les."

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Before you hit the movie theatre, we're helping you recap NEWSIES' journey on the stage. Take a trip down memory lane with the kings of New York below!

The onstage premiere of Newsies opened on September 25, 2011 at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. The pre-Broadway production is chronicled below!



The Cast of Newsies



The Cast of Newsies



The Cast of Newsies



The Cast of Newsies



The Cast of Newsies



The Cast of Newsies



The Cast of Newsies



Jack Feldman



Jeremy Jordan



Cast of Newsies

The cast then performed at the 2011 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

On November 15, 2011 it was announced that the show would officially make the move to Broadway, opening at the Nederlander Theatre on March 29, 2012.



Ensemble Featuring: Ben Fankhauser, Jeremy Jordan & Kara Lindsay



Ensemble Featuring: Ben Fankhauser, Jeremy Jordan & Kara Lindsay



Ensemble Featuring: Ben Fankhauser, Jeremy Jordan & Kara Lindsay

Ben Fankhauser & Matthew J. Schechter



Ben Frankhauser



Kara Lindsay



Jeremy Jordan



Ben Fankhauser, Kara Lindsay & Jeremy Jordan



Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay



Ben Frankhauser, Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay & Matthew J. Schechter



Jeremy Jordan



Ben Frankhauser, Jeremy Jordan & Kara Lindsay



Ben Frankhauser & Jeremy Jordan



Ben Frankhauser & Jeremy Jordan

On May 1, 2012 it was announced that the show earned 8 Tony nominations:

Newsies closed on August 24, 2014, after 1004 performances.

Then the national tour launched from Schenectady, New York on October 11, 2014:



Cast of NEWSIES



Dan DeLuca & Cast of NEWSIES



Cast of NEWSIES



Dan DeLuca & Cast of NEWSIES



Cast of NEWSIES



Dan DeLuca



Stephanie Styles, Dan DeLuca



Cast of NEWSIES

The tour concluded in October 2016, but fansies still have a chance to see their favorite newsboys on stage again...

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Related Articles