ON YOUR FEET! Cast, Julie Andrews & More Set for New Year's TV Celebrations

It's time to break out the champagne and let the confetti fly. This year's New Year's television coverage features a plethora of fare for theater fans!

First up, ABC's Dick Clark'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH Ryan Seacrest 2017 will feature international superstar Gloria Estefan with the cast of her smash hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. EST, on the ABC Television Network.

Over at NBC, Grammy-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson will perform "It's Quiet Uptown" from the 'Hamilton Mixtape" on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Later in the evening on NBC, former Spice Girl Mel B, now starring in an eight-week limited engagement in the role of merry murderess Roxie Hart in Broadway's CHICAGO, joins Carson Daly for NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, beginning at 11:30 pm ET/PT. The show will also feature performances from Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton.

On New Year's Day, stage and screen legend Julie Andrews returns for the eighth time to host the festive annual New Year's celebration with the Vienna Philharmonic, under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel, from Vienna's Musikverein. FROM VIENNA: THE NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION 2017 airs Sunday, January 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings) with an encore performance that evening at 7:30 p.m.

The official Times Square Live 2017 Webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2016 and end at 12:15 a.m.on January 1, 2017 ET. The show will be streamed live on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2017 and TimesSquareBall.net

Click here for BWW's complete guide to New Year's television coverage! BWW wishes our readers a happy and healthy 2017!

Julie Andrews photo courtesy of PBS

Related Articles