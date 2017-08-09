OCTOBER SKY to Receive New York Developmental Reading

It has just been announced that the new musical October Sky, inspired by the Universal Pictures film and "Rocket Boys" by Homer H. Hickam Jr. will receive a developmental lab from October 23-November 10, 2017 in New York City.

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Rockwell (Ride The Cyclone, Brigadoon), October Sky features a book by Brian Hill (The Story of My Life) and Aaron Thielen (Hero), music and lyrics by Michael Mahler (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, Miss Saigon); Music Direction by Charlie Alterman and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Richards/Climan, Inc. serves as General Manager.

Casting is now in progress. The casting notice strongly encourages actors of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds to attend and be submitted.

October Sky received an acclaimed run at The Marriott Theatre in Chicago and The Old Globe in San Diego. October Sky is being produced by Universal Stage Productions, a division of Universal Theatrical Group.

