Nathan Lane Talks ANGELS IN AMERICA, Politics, and Personal Life

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Nathan Lane spoke out about more than a few things going on in the world and in his life. Lane is currently prepping to star as Roy Cohn in National Theatre's production of ANGELS IN AMERICA. "My character Roy Cohn was a lawyer and mentor to Donald Trump," he says, "He taught Trump that whatever they say about you, deflect. Always be on the attack."

When it comes to the Trump presidency, Lane expresses optimistically mixed emotions. "What's going on in our country is in many ways healthy. It's horrific, the inmates are running the asylum, but it's forcing people to get involved. I think we may get more change from this - more so, maybe, than if Hillary Clinton had been elected. The American people are fighting back, taking part in the process, the protests."

Aside from politics, Lane says he is currently experiencing one of the most enjoyable periods in his personal life following his marriage to playwright Devlin Elliot. "Getting married was incredibly meaningful. Neither Devlin nor I wanted to have a big wedding," he says. "We went to City Hall and I thought, well this will be nice and we'll go for lunch afterwards and that's that. Then you hear those words that you have heard a thousand times before in movies and plays, and I just fell apart. I could barely get the words out."

Directed by Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse), and featuring Andrew Garfield (Silence, Hacksaw Ridge) as Prior Walter, the cast of the new National Theatre production also includes Denise Gough (People, Places and Things), Nathan Lane (The Producers), James McArdle (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Russell Tovey (Being Human).

The production is designed by Ian MacNeil, with costume by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Paule Constable, choreography and movement by Robby Graham, music by Adrian Sutton, sound by Ian Dickinson, puppetry designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, puppetry director and movement Finn Caldwell, illusions by Chris Fisher, aerial direction by Gwen Hales and fight director Kate Waters.

To read Ursula Kenny's full interview, visit The Guardian.

