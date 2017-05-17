NYC Students to Go Behind the Mask with Inside Broadway at 'PHANTOM'

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Celebrating its landmark 35th anniversary season, leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway (Executive Director, Michael Presser) and the Broadway production The Phantom of the Opera will bring over 2,500 NYC students to the Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th Street) on Tuesday, June 6 as Inside Broadway presents its free and popular Creating the Magic program featuring the Phantom Broadway cast and production crew.

These exclusive 70-minute programs will be offered at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, June 6 at 11:00am and 2:00pm.

Since 1982, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of nearly one million New York City public school students with its one-of-a-kind theatre arts and education programs that enrich, educate and foster new generations of theatergoers.

Providing a truly unique experience, on June 6, Inside Broadway's Creating the Magic program will be presented to over 2,500 New York City public school students who will get a behind-the-scenes look at the inner world of Broadway and learn about career opportunities in the theater. From exciting set, lighting and sound demonstrations, musical performances from the cast and a Q&A session, attendees will have a special behind-the-scenes look at a Broadway show featuring members of The Phantom of the Opera cast and production crew.

"As we conclude our 35th anniversary season, it is a great honor to be able to present this long-running & classic Broadway production in our Creating the Magic series, and together with our special CATS anniversary program back in December, I can't think of a better way to celebrate an important milestone in the history of our organization" says Inside Broadway's Executive Director Michael Presser.

Based on the 1910 novel by Gaston Leroux, which has been adapted into countless films, The Phantom of the Opera follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be. Audiences agree-The Phantom of the Opera is Broadway's longest-running hit. Ever.

Inside Broadway, established by Michael Presser in 1982 in cooperation with The Shubert Organization, today reaches over 70,000 New York City students in over 100 public schools each year. Their programs include an annual Equity musical production that tours to schools as well as a wide range of educational programs that allow participants to interact with professionals in the field and experience theatre hands-on in the classroom. For more information on Inside Broadway, please visit www.InsideBroadway.org.

Programs of Inside Broadway are funded by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, New York City Department of Education, and numerous foundations and individuals.

