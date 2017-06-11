NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812's Bradley King Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bradley King has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. His collaborations with Rachel Chavkin include Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway), Hadestown (NYTW), Preludes (LCT3), The Fairy Tale Lives of Russian Girls (Yale Rep), and the upcoming The Royal Family (The Guthrie).

His recent work includes Hadestown (NYTW), Every Angel is Brutal (Clubbed Thumb), As You Like It (Hudson Valley Shakespeare), Constellations & The Last Match (Old Globe), Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (ART: IRNE, Norton Awards), The Way West, Empanada Loca (Drama Desk Nom), Sucker Emcee, and Ninth and Joanie (LAByrinth Theater Company), Elijah Green (The Kitchen), A Winter's Tale (The Pearl Theatre Company), Jacuzzi (Ars Nova), And I and Silence (Signature Theatre Company), and Women or Nothing (Atlantic Theater Company). His work has been seen regionally at The Old Globe, American Repertory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter Theatre Center, Penobscot Theatre Company, South Coast Repertory, Virginia Stage Company, Yale Repertory Theatre, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. His opera work includes Bard SummerScape, Boston Early Music Festival, Kentucky Opera, New York City Opera, Opera Omaha, Vancouver Opera, and Virginia Opera.

Natasha, Pierre & THE GREAT COMET of 1812 stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.



NATASHA IS YOUNG, ANATOLE IS HOT, AND ANDREY ISN'T HERE... BUT WHAT ABOUT PIERRE? Natasha is a beautiful ingenue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiance Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.



"One of the decade's best musicals" (Time Out New York), THE GREAT COMET has "rousing music and ravishing performances" (Daily News) with a groundbreaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul, folk and electronic dance music with classic Broadway. THE GREAT COMET arrives fresh off its sold-out run in Boston and its critically acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere. Its renowned creative team has reimagined the Imperial Theatre as an opulent Russian salon, where every seat provides a unique perspective and an unforgettable experience which is "thrilling, a feast for the senses" (Associated Press) and "inventive, ravishing and full-on romantic" (New York Post).

