Musical Podcast 36 QUESTIONS, Starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton, Releases Final Episode

Last month, the podcasting company Two-Up launched something unlike anything heard before, a three-part musical called 36 QUESTIONS. The audio show stars Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff (SPRING AWAKENING, HAMILTON, FROZEN) and Jessie Shelton, most recently seen Off-Broadway in HADESTOWN.

The musical follows the story of Jase (Groff) and Judith (Shelton), attempting to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love. Set in the lush Outer Banks, this original podcast musical is about intimacy and identity - a look into how much control you have over how you're perceived by others, even in your closest relationships. It's produced by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie and written, directed and composed by Chris Littler & Ellen Winter.

The first act of 36 QUESTIONS launched on July 10th, Act II debuted on July 24th, and the finale was released today. You can listen to all of 34 QUESTIONS below.

Listen to ACT III HERE:



Listen to ACT II HERE:



Listen to Act I HERE:





Official Site: 36questions.com

iTunes: HERE

Album: 36questions.bandcamp.com

ABOUT TWO-UP

Two-Up is a new podcast channel from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, the creators of Limetown. After launching Limetown in 2015, Zack and Skip set out to create a podcast channel to explore the possibilities of audio storytelling. Two-Up will release up to four shows a year and isn't beholden to any genre, theme, or even form.

From serialized content to feature-length audio films, like 36 Questions, Two-Up will only produce great stories, in whatever way they are best told, and that's it. Two-Up's first show is 36 Questions, a podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS

Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie graduated from Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in Film & Television. Zack's work has appeared on HBO, ESPN, CBS, and NBC. Skip was a creative director and commercial filmmaker at Facebook and Pinterest. In Summer 2015, they released Limetown, an audio drama reinvented for the podcast age. Limetown has received nearly 9 million listens, was an iTunes Best of 2015, and was covered by international publications like the NYTimes, the Guardian, NY Magazine, Chicago Tribune, Vox and more. In 2017, they launched Two-Up, a new podcast channel that will explore the possibilities of audio storytelling.

