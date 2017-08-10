Michael Moore Takes Aim At Trump on Broadway... and on Twitter

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender, opening tonight on Broadway.

In the show, Moore takes aim at President Donald Trump - whose presidential victory he predicted well before the election.

In a clip from the production, he notes Trump won because he knew "how to keep it simple, stupid."

Besides going after Trump each night on Broadway, the politically active Moore also regularly takes to Twitter to share his thoughts on the current political climate and the presidency. Check out some of his top Trump tweets below!

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

1 year ago today I wrote this letter warning everyone Trump was going to win. Sadly, I couldn't get people to listen https://t.co/jotMPWmt96 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 23, 2017

Right-wing media attacked free showings of Julius Caesar cause they said tone was "anti-Trump." So Bank of America & Delta dropped funding. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 27, 2017

Trump signs vicious order letting states defund ALL Planned Parenthood services. No word on whether he popped a Tic Tac in his mouth first. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 13, 2017

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Then this is a warning to Republicans in Congress: Rein Trump in until you remove him or face the Wrath of 2018. Many of u will be jobless. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 4, 2017

Every movie theater in America should join this effort 2 show "1984" on April 4th. I'm showing it in mine. Hope you will too. #Orwell #Trump https://t.co/kxLnMd2Q2s — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 28, 2017

5 million+ Twitter followers! Wow! Thank u! To celebrate, I picked 5 of you to choose an anti-Trump group for me to donate $1,000 to... — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 24, 2017





