THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
Michael Moore Takes Aim At Trump on Broadway... and on Twitter

Aug. 10, 2017  

Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon Michael Moore makes his Broadway debut in The Terms of My Surrender, opening tonight on Broadway.

In the show, Moore takes aim at President Donald Trump - whose presidential victory he predicted well before the election.

In a clip from the production, he notes Trump won because he knew "how to keep it simple, stupid."

Besides going after Trump each night on Broadway, the politically active Moore also regularly takes to Twitter to share his thoughts on the current political climate and the presidency. Check out some of his top Trump tweets below!

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender, like Moore's films, will feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.









