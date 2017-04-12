Mandy Gonzalez, Penny Fuller, Paulo Szot and More to Join Jamie deRoy for Birdland Actors Fund Benefit

Show business tour de force Jamie deRoy brings her star-studded Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret show to New York's famed Birdland on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the evening will benefit The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative.

Jamie deRoy & friends celebrate the Tony Awards with an award-winning cast that include, Chuck Cooper (The Life), Penny Fuller (Sunday in the Park with George, Cabaret), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights), Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) with special guest, Patti Cohenour (War Paint, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet, In the Heights) and Paulo Szot (South Pacific). Barry Kleinbort directs the one-night-only event with musical direction by Ron Abel and Tom Hubbard on bass.

This colorful cabaret series has been thrilling New York City audiences for the past 25 years and serves as the basis for deRoy's award-winning cable television show which spotlights well-known entertainers and newcomers that are lighting up the marquees of cabaret, theater, music and comedy.

Jamie deRoy has won three Tony Awards, eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and ten Telly Awards for her extensive work on both stage and screen. She has appeared onstage with Joan Rivers and has headlined at many of New York's major clubs. She has produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series, all of which are available on Harbinger and PS Classics labels.

IF YOU GO:

Jamie deRoy & friends

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

Sunday, May 7 at 6pm

www.BirdlandJazz.com

$60 VIP/$35 General Seating, $10 food/beverage minimum

For reservations, call 212-581-3080.

