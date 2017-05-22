Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall to Portray Jasmine in Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Reboot?

Has Disney found it's newest Princess Jasmine? According to UK's The Sun, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is on the shortlist to play the royal role in the studio's upcoming live-action remake, to be directed by Guy Ritchie. A source tells The Sun, "Jasmine is Jade's perfect role, so she's delighted to have got this far in the process. The talks have been going on for some time now and the longer they go on, the better her chances are looking."



In addition, THE INSIDER reveals that Thirlwall's 'Little Mix' bandmates would be very flexible in order to allow her to film the movie during the group's busy touring schedule. "All of the girls have their fingers crossed for her, as they always support each other, but they also know that it would be a huge commitment."

Because the singer would need time off to promote the film, the group sat down to discuss what arrangements could be made if the casting becomes official. "It was quite an emotional conversation," says the source, "but they all agreed that they would try to make it work for her around Little Mix commitments." They add, "It wouldn't be easy, but as far as it's possible, that's what they want."

As previously reported, Will Smith is currently in discussions to take on the iconic role of the Genie, voiced by Robin Williams in the animated classic.

Image: Twitter/Jade Thirlwall

Image courtesy of Walt Disney

