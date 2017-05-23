Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban & More React to Ariana Grande Concert Tragedy
Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in England ended in tragedy last night when an explosion killed 22 people and injured over 50 others, including several children. Manchester police confirmed that the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism. This morning, Variety is reporting that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection to the attack and that authorities believe they know the identity of the man who carried out the suicide blast.
Grande, who had just finished the concert prior to the deadly explosion, shared a brief, heartbreaking statement on Twitter Monday night:
broken.- Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
LATE LATE SHOW host James Corden released an emotional video on Youtube late Monday night, describing the people of Manchester as, "Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core."
Kristin Chenoweth, who recently worked with Ariana Grande in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, shared a heartfelt video on Facebook:
Others turned to Twitter to send their love and support to the people of Manchester:
??stay strong Manchester??- Josh Groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER...HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND- Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
We're on tour a half mile away from explosion but SAFE! Insane world. Grab all the peace and love you can. Praying now. #Manchester- John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 23, 2017
??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) May 23, 2017
My heart goes out to the wonderful people of Manchester, who have suffered grievous loss of life in a terrorist attack tonight.- Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 23, 2017
Heartbroken for you Manchester. You are all in my heart. I'm so so sorry.- Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) May 23, 2017
Thinking about my @arianagrande and the U.K. In this moment ! Praying for u all!! Lord help https://t.co/tX5ywUu5Rx- Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 23, 2017
Off to work.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 23, 2017
Take breaths.
Take breaks.
Carry on.
????♥?
Sick over the incident in Manchester. Such tragic and wildly senseless manifestations of pain. I'm so sorry and so sad.- Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) May 23, 2017