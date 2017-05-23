Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Groban & More React to Ariana Grande Concert Tragedy

May. 23, 2017  

Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in England ended in tragedy last night when an explosion killed 22 people and injured over 50 others, including several children. Manchester police confirmed that the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism. This morning, Variety is reporting that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in South Manchester in connection to the attack and that authorities believe they know the identity of the man who carried out the suicide blast.

Grande, who had just finished the concert prior to the deadly explosion, shared a brief, heartbreaking statement on Twitter Monday night:


LATE LATE SHOW host James Corden released an emotional video on Youtube late Monday night, describing the people of Manchester as, "Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core."


Kristin Chenoweth, who recently worked with Ariana Grande in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, shared a heartfelt video on Facebook:


Others turned to Twitter to send their love and support to the people of Manchester:


