Josh Radnor, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper and More to Sing 'SONGS FROM ELI BOLIN' Tomorrow at Feinstein's/54 Below

As part of its New Writers at 54! summer series, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present SON OF SCHMOLIN: MORE SONGS FROM Eli Bolin tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2, at 9:30pm.

The cast will feature Josh Radnor (Disgraced, "How I Met Your Mother"), Gideon Glick (Significant Other, Spring Awakening), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening), and Nick Blaemire (tick, tick... BOOM!; Godspell), among others.

Eli Bolin's songs are equal parts heart-on-their-sleeve and goofy as hell, often at the same time. On August 2nd, two years after Bolin Schmolin first graced the stage, Eli and his friends return for another romp through his songbook, which will include future standards and old-school favorites.

Eli Bolin is a composer and lyricist best known for the off-Broadway hit Found and the NYMF smash Volleygirls, written with Sam Forman. The Last Song of Eddie Scourge, his rock and roll Christmas collaboration with Mike Pettry, debuted at Feinstein's/54 Below last November. Eli's music has also been featured on television, from "Sesame Street" to "Difficult People".

The full cast of SON OF SCHMOLIN will feature Radnor, Glick, Cooper, Blaemire, Max Crumm (Disaster!, Grease), Eddie Cooper (Little Shop of Horrors), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin, Spamilton), Ally Bonino (Pregnancy Pact), Allison Posner (Volleygirls), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

The evening is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Present Laughter, Hand to God), features music direction by Julie McBride (SpongeBob SquarePants), and is produced by Erica Rotstein and Dana M. Lerner.

SON OF SCHMOLIN: MORE SONGS FROM Eli Bolin will play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 2, 2017 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is a $25 food & drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Eli Bolin is a talented musician, composer, and lyricist. His original musical Found-a collaboration with bookwriters Hunter Bell and Lee Overtree-premiered at Atlantic Theater Company where it was named a NY Times Critics' Pick, and had a subsequent run at Philadelphia Theatre Company. His collaborations with lyricist Sam Forman include Volleygirls (New York Musical Theatre Festival's 2013 'Best of Fest' and 'Most Promising New Musical'), Roller Disco (A.R.T.), Schmoozy Togetherness (Williamstown Theatre Festival), and I Sing! (The York). With Kevin Del Aguila, Eli has written the musicals Skippyjon Jones (Lucille Lortel nomination), Skippyjon Jones: Snow What?, Dogzilla, Grumpy Bird, and Fly Guy, all for Theatreworks/USA. And with Mike Pettry, Eli is co-writing a rock 'n' roll Christmas musical titled The Last Song of Eddie Scourge, which was performed in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in Fall 2016.

Eli is the Music Director of Story Pirates, a non-profit organization that teaches children to use their imaginations and to write stories, which are then adapted into songs and sketches and performed by professional theatre artists. On television, Eli has been working as a composer for "Sesame Street" since 2010. He also contributed music for "Billy on the Street", and the specials "Kristen Schaal Live at the Fillmore" and "Comedy Central Presents: Kristen Schaal". As an actor, Eli appeared on "30 Rock" as a member of the Woggles.

Eli is the one-man house band for the podcast "Ask Roulette", as well as Josh Radnor and Dion Flynn's "Clanging". He acted as bandleader for Billy Eichner's "Creation Nation" and WNYC's "Kings County". Eli plays and sings with his wife, singer/actress Allison Posner, in their band Amazing Jellies. A graduate of Northwestern, Eli is a member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild, and is represented by Abrams Artists. Visit elibolin.net for more.

Julie McBride holds degrees from the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and the Mannes College of Music. She most recently worked on The SpongeBob Musical (music director). Broadway credits: Amazing Grace (associate conductor), Finding Neverland (assistant conductor), and has played with the Broadway orchestras of The Lion King, In The Heights, The Addams Family, Side Show, Big Fish, If/Then, American Idiot, Sunday in the Park with George, Matilda. Off Broadway/Regional: Next To Normal (Second Stage), These Paper Bullets! (Yale Rep, Geffen Playhouse, Atlantic Theatre Company), Miss You Like Hell (La Jolla Playhouse), Daddy Long Legs (Northlight, La Mirada, Laguna Playhouse, ATC, St. Louis Rep, Skylight, PCPA, Royal Manitoba), LMNOP (Goodspeed), CHIX 6 (Queens Theatre in the Park). Ms. McBride has served on the faculties of the Juilliard School (Drama Division), and Syracuse University (Tepper Semester).

Moritz von Stuelpnagel Broadway: Present Laughter with Kevin Kline (three Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Play), Hand to God (five Tony nominations including Best New Play and Best Director). West End: Hand to God (Olivier nomination). Off-Broadway: Important Hats of the Twentieth Century (MTC), Verité (LCT3), Trevor (Lesser America), Love Song of the Albanian Sous Chef (EST), Bike America (Ma-Yi), Mel & El (Ars Nova), Spacebar (Studio 42), and My Base and Scurvy Heart (Studio 42). Regional: Alliance, Williamstown, Huntington, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and more. Moritz is the former artistic director of Studio 42, NYC's producer of "unproducible" plays. Go to moritzvs.com.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

Related Articles