Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton Ask 36 QUESTIONS in New Musical Podcast

New from Two-Up, the creators of Limetown, is 36 Questions- a three-part podcast musical starring Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton. In 36 Questions, a couple attempts to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.

Creator Ellen Winter told Vulture: "When you're writing a musical for the stage, you can really think about how a song can be many things - it can be a vehicle to move the plot along or a moment of emotion where you can see characters do things while they sing, which provides this whole other plane of experiencing the song. But when you musicalize a podcast, or podcast-alize a musical, every single word is important. Everything you hear coming through the headphones needs to provide some sort of information that makes you want to leave them in your ear."

CLICK HERE to listen to Act 1 now and check back on July 24 for Act 2.

