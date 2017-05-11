Jeremy Jordan, Rebecca Luker, Melissa Errico, Max von Essen and More Sign on for Irish Rep's 2017 SONDHEIM AT SEVEN Gala

As previously announced, Irish Repertory Theatre presents SONDHEIM AT SEVEN, this season's Gala Benefit production, on Tuesday, June 13th at 7 PM at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Featuring an introduction by Special Guest Angela Lansbury, SONDHEIM AT SEVEN will honor Carmine D. Boccuzzi, Jr., Partner at Cleary Gottlieb LLP, and will recognize the extraordinary contributions of Anne Anderson, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States; Barbara Jones, Consul General of Ireland in New York; and David Donoghue, Ambassador of Ireland to the United Nations.

Featuring a full orchestra and chorus under the direction of John Bell, performers for the evening include Nancy Anderson, Melissa Errico, Mark Evans, Danielle Ferland, Malcolm Gets, Jeremy Jordan, Rebecca Luker, Howard McGillin, Ryan Silverman and Max Von Essen, plus more to be announced and special surprise guests!

The evening will be directed by Charlotte Moore and will have musical direction by John Bell. Single tickets start at $100 and are on sale now at www.IrishRep.org or by calling 212.727.2737.

Join us on Broadway for a musical extravaganza celebrating the work of the man The New York Times calls "the greatest and perhaps the best-known artist in the American theatre today," Stephen Sondheim! Angela Lansbury introduces this one-night-only musical revue which includes as many hit songs as we can fit in 90 minutes.

A galaxy of Broadway stars will perform selections from: Sweeney Todd, Follies, Into The Woods, Assassins, Gypsy, Passion, Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music, Company, West Side Story and more! There's "Something familiar, Something peculiar, Something for everyone, a celebration tonight!"

"We look forward to toasting to our first full season back in our beautiful new home." says Irish Rep Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly. Added Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, "To have the music of Stephen Sondheim, performed by some of best voices in New York City, is a fitting way to celebrate and will make this a truly special occasion. We're also thrilled to be honoring Carmine, who, with his colleagues at Cleary Gottlieb LLP, has been with the Irish Rep since the beginning, as well as recognizing the lasting contributions of our Irish government representatives who will all three be stepping down from their posts this year. This past amazing season would not have been possible without them."

Irish Repertory Theatre, now in its 29th season, was co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore. Irish Rep opened its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars and is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," the Irish Rep has celebrated the very best in Irish theatre for over twenty-five years, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 38,000 audience members annually attend productions at our theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness the Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

The performance will be followed by dinner at Bryant Park Grill (25 West 40th Street). Premium seating/dinner packages start at $500. Call 212-213-1166 or email Events@CarlaCapone.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

