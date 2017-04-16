Jenn Colella and Real Life COME FROM AWAY Pilot Beverley Bass Chat Bond Between Performer and Character Inspiration

COME FROM AWAY is a story that touches on many lives, but a select few in particular. For the most part, the characters represent a collection of individuals, but one character in particular is based on a remarkable woman. Jenn Colella portrays Beverley Bass, a female pilot and an all-around pioneer.

On September 11, 2001, Bass was piloting an American Airlines flight that was rerouted to Gander, Newfoundland, kicking off the story that inspired COME FROM AWAY and plays out on the stage each night. And according to The New York Times, Bass has been in the audience more than once or twice. 61 times to be exact.

"I never get tired of it," Bass says. "It's embarrassing - I can't believe I've seen it that many times - but I'm ready to go back."

For both Colella and Bass, the experience is new. Colella is playing a real person who is right there in front of her more often than not. "To play a living person is one thing," she says, "but then to have that person present so often, and I can see her. It's trickier than anything I've ever done."

The forced connection, however, has inspired a very positive friendship for both women. Bass shared her story in extensive detail. "She gave us hours of time, and we were hypnotized by it - we were ready to write 'Beverley Bass: The Musical," writer David Hein said. Colella meanwhile studied interviews and television appearances of Bass and learned mannerisms to get her portrayal just right.

The two confess to being very different, but they continue to grow closer as the show's success grows. "We both have come such a long way to meet one another in the middle, because we care about our friendship," Colella says. "We are very different," Bass confirms, "but I truly adore her in every way."

Read more about the remarkable life of Beverley Bass and her Broadway life here.

With a book, music and lyrics by Canadians Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Awayis directed by Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley (Memphis), with musical staging by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley(Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

