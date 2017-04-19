Israel's Jean Valjean to Appear in Concert Special on THIRTEEN This Spring

The latest television concert special from Israeli Broadway star Dudu Fisher, who played Jean Valjean in Les Miserables productions in Israel, on Broadway, and in London's West End, as well as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof will air in the New York Metro area on Thirteen on Thursday, May 4 at 9 pm.

Dudu Fisher in Jerusalem is a very personal homecoming concert featuring traditional Jewish songs, Broadway tunes and pop hits, enhanced by breathtaking views of the city and a personal tour of Jerusalem's historic sites. Interview segments with Fisher are interspersed throughout the concert, along with an opportunity to meet him at his upcoming live concert in June.

Fans who were first introduced to Dudu Fisher from his lead roles performing around the world in the Broadway musicals Les Miserables and Fiddler on the Roof will not be disappointed, as he sings a rousing medley of "If I Were a Rich Man" (complete with a local "Tevye" on fiddle) and "Who Am I?" - plus the entertaining explanation of his steadfast commitment to his religious faith in his stage career, "Never on Friday."

"This public television concert special is my most personal yet," says Dudu Fisher. "Performing songs that reflect on my family and my career, in the city that is central to my life, has been an amazing experience I am thrilled to share with my fans."

Recorded in an intimate theater setting in Jerusalem with an 18-piece orchestra, the performance brings viewers the most popular songs from his live shows as well as new soon-to-be-standard performances not seen before in his previous television specials. The concert opens with an emotional rendition of "Jerusalem is Mine," a tribute to the singer's ties to his homeland that sets the tone for a musical journey through the soundtrack of his life from his childhood to today. The former cantor of the great synagogue of Tel Aviv shines on "This is Jerusalem," "If I Forget Thee Jerusalem" and "Jerusalem of Gold" -- enhanced by aerial footage of the city as well as vignettes of daily life in Jerusalem market. Scenes of Dudu at the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and the tomb of the singer's namesake, King David add a personal connection to the concert.

Dudu's family takes center stage in the performance, with the spiritual song "He" taking on additional meaning as Dudu dedicates his performance to his newborn son; "Love is the Best Part of Life" a serenade to his wife, Tali, sitting in the audience; and "Mama" an emotional 'thank you' to his mother in the audience.

Some unexpected additions to Dudu Fisher's traditional set list include a unique arrangement of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and a medley of Elvis Presley songs introduced by stories of the young Dudu as a yeshiva student during the height of rock and roll, listening in secret to "Jailhouse Rock" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."

At home in Israel, and a new father again, Dudu's song selections also highlight the responsibilities of parents for the next generation. In a moving section of the concert, a performance of "We are the World" features the Israeli boys choir The Kinderlach.

Dudu Fisher's previous public television specials include In Concert from Israel and THE VOICE of Broadway. For more information, visit www.dudufisher.com.

