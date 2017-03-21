IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN Now Available for Professional Licensing!

R&H Theatricals, a division of Rodgers and Hammerstein, An Imagem Company, has just announced that IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN is now available for licensing by professional theaters.

"We are thrilled to add another Irving Berlin title to the catalog", says Ted Chapin, President and Chief Creative Officer of Rodgers & Hammerstein. "Along with a great collection of songs - including one that's never been heard before - it's a heart-felt story that leaves a smile on your face."

IRVING BERLIN'S HOLIDAY INN tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend Ted tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

This joyous musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including "Easter Parade," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Blue Skies," "Heat Wave," "White Christmas," "Be Careful, It's My Heart," "Cheek to Cheek," "Shaking the Blues Away" and many more! This year-round romance is sure to delight audiences!

ABOUT RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN, AN IMAGEM COMPANY

Founded by the legendary team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Rodgers & Hammerstein, An Imagem Company owns the rights to the world's most popular stage and film musicals, including OKLAHOMA!, CAROUSEL, SOUTH PACIFIC, THE KING AND I and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. As an agency, R&H encompasses a music publishing company; a concert rental library; and a theatrical licensing branch that collectively represent more than 12,000 songs, 900 concert pieces, 200 writers, and 100 musicals, including works by Irving Berlin, Stephen Schwartz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Guettel, Rodgers & Hart, Kern & Hammerstein, and many more. www.rnh.com.

Related Articles