INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/18

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/15/2017.

Amongst highlights for the week, In the week post-opening (ending January 15) THE PRESENT had a box office gross of $1,030,574, the best week yet for the new production. Also, A BRONX TALE did $935,267 last week, this was up on the week prior and the best 8-performance (non-holiday) week so far for the new musical.

Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JITNEY ($285,870), IN TRANSIT ($326,234), HOLIDAY INN ($535,622), CHICAGO ($612,371), OH, HELLO ON BROADWAY ($762,605)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-327,760), THE LION KING ($-244,964), PARAMOUR ($-218,892), WICKED ($-176,462), CATS ($-139,465)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JITNEY ($56.65), IN TRANSIT ($69.35), HOLIDAY INN ($76.63), CHICAGO ($84.62), PARAMOUR ($85.59)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

JITNEY (43.95%), IN TRANSIT (44.44%), ON YOUR FEET! (54.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (55.1%), HOLIDAY INN (55.29%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ON YOUR FEET! (70.0%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (72.8%), KINKY BOOTS (81.6%), CATS (82.9%), CHICAGO (83.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2873), PARAMOUR (-2808), WICKED (-1587), CATS (-1529), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1067)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

Related Articles