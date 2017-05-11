IATSE Local One Endorses NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio for Re-election

Local One of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced today, their endorsement for Bill de Blasio 's re-election campaign for New York City Mayor, citing the Mayor's long track record of fighting for working families and union rights.

"From raising the living wage to expanding paid sick leave for more than a million NYC workers, to establishing the Office of Labor and Policy Standards, Mayor de Blasio has shown that he understands the needs of working families. He has been a tireless champion of union rights and a relentless advocate on the issues our members care about most. Because of this, we are proud to endorse Mayor de Blasio for re-election," said IATSE Local One President James J. Claffey, Jr.

"The men and women of IATSE Local One are some of our city's biggest advocates, helping bring NYC into the hearts, minds and homes of millions of people from across the globe. Without them, NYC could not be the creative and cultural powerhouse it is today. I am honored to receive their endorsement and look forward to continuing our work together is sharing NYC's progressive values around the world," said Mayor de Blasio.

Local One (IATSE) is the premier stagecraft local in the world and the oldest entertainment Union in the United States, established in 1886.Its more than 3,000 members construct, install, maintain, and operate the lighting and sound equipment, props, scenery and special effects that thrill and delight audiences attending Broadway shows, concerts at Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall, the magnificent, spectacular productions at The Metropolitan Opera and throughout Lincoln Center, and the many entertaining broadcasts from CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, and PBS. They work at numerous cable TV studios and make possible the presentation of major corporate industrials and special events throughout Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties.

The Mayor has also been endorsed by the Hotel Trades Council, Working Families Party, the Communications Workers of America, IBEW Local 3, the United Federation of Teachers, District Council 37, SEIU 32BJ, Musicians Local 802, the RWDSU, the Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association, UNITE-HERE Local 100, the Professional Staff Congress and the Laundry, Distribution and Food Service Joint Board of Workers United, and dozens of elected leaders.

As New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio fights for our great city every day. He fought for universal pre-K for every four-year-old in the City. He expanded the paid sick leave law to cover thousands of more workers, and raised the minimum wage for all City employees and contractors. He continued to reduce stop-and-frisk and pursued reforms to bring the NYPD and the communities they serve closer together - while at the same time driving crime to record low levels. He expanded the number of affordable apartments, took on the landlord lobby and under his watch rents were frozen for two straight years. Bill de Blasio fights every day to make our city better and fairer for everyone - no matter where they live or how much money they make.

