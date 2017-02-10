Go Behind the Scenes of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway Casts United!

Moments before the curtain went up on the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, starring Glenn Close, the stars of Andrew Lloyd Webber's productions came together to celebrate the legendary composer's historic achievement of having four musicals running simultaneously on Broadway with a commemorative photo.

Lloyd Webber posed backstage at Broadway's Palace Theatre (1564 7th Avenue) with cast members from Sunset Boulevard (Glenn Close, Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson), School of Rock - The Musical (Eric Petersen, Jersey Sullivan, Rachel Katzke), CATS (Jessica Hendy, Harris Milgrim, Tanner Ray Wilson), and The Phantom of the Opera (James Barbour, Kaley Ann Voorhees).

Now, thanks to the Sunset Boulevard Facebook page, the show is inviting fans to see the behind the scenes happenings of what went into taking that photo.

Photo credit: Nathan Johnson

