GREAT COMET's Oak Onaodowan to Celebrate THE MUPPETS at 54 Below with Taran Killam, Richard Kind & More

It's time to play the music... again! After two sold-out shows last summer, 54 Celebrates The Muppets is back on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.

For more than 60 years, they've been entertaining the world through laughter, learning, love - and lots of music. Join some of Broadway's brightest stars in a celebration of the songs they've brought us and the lessons they've taught us - those most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational Muppets!

Featuring:

James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award Winner, Hamilton, Aladdin)

Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live, Hamilton)

Lesli Margherita (Olivier Award Winner, Matilda the Musical, Dames At Sea)

Rick Lyon (Avenue Q, Sesame Street)

Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Award Nominee, Avenue Q, Sesame Street)

Emily Skeggs (Tony Award Nominee, Fun Home, When We Rise)

Anika Larsen (Tony Award Nominee, Beautiful, Avenue Q)

Keala Settle (Tony Award Nominee, Waitress, Hands on a Hardbody)

Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton, The Great Comet)

Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening)

Lilli Cooper (Wicked, Spring Awakening)

Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits)

Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd, Wendy's Shadow)

Natalie Walker (Cabaret, Justin Timberlake vs. Ryan Gosling)

Julia Mattison (Brooklyn Sound, Ruby Manger)

Joel Perez (Sweet Charity, Fun Home)

Craig Fogel (Don't Shoot the Messenger)

...plus surprise puppet guests!

Hosted by Richard Kind (Sesame Street, Inside Out, Drama Desk Winner), with music direction by Ben Caplan, 54 Celebrates The Muppets is produced and directed by Philip Romano.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

