Free in NYC: Theatre to Check Out This August!

Need an escape before the end of the summer? Low on cash? We've gotcha covered.

Instead of an expensive getaway, let theatre be your way to get away. The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park has become one of New York City's most cherished summer traditions, offering free performances for all at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre all summer long, but it is far from the only frugal theatre option this month.

Below, check out where you can find free performances in New York City, all August long!

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Shakespeare in the Park

Where: The Delacorte Theater

When: Now through August 13

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, directed by Lear deBessonet, transforms the Delacorte into the most enchanted forest in all of theater in Shakespeare's beloved comedy, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM. When the merry sprite Puck meddles with a magical love potion, young lovers lost in the woods mysteriously find themselves infatuated with the wrong person in this hilarious, fairytale fantasia that proves the course of true love never did run smooth.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM features Annaleigh Ashford (Helena); De'Adre Aziza (Hippolyta); Kyle Beltran (Lysander); Min Borack (Fifth Fairy); Vinie Burrows (First Fairy, Peaseblossom); Danny Burstein (Nick Bottom); Justin Cunningham (Philostrate); Marcelle Davies-Lashley (Fairy Singer); Austin Durant (Snug); Shalita Grant (Hermia); Keith Hart (Third Fairy); Alex Hernandez (Demetrius); Jeff Hiller (Francis Flute); Robert Joy (Peter Quince); Patricia Lewis (Fourth Fairy); David Manis (Egeus, Cobweb); Pamela McPherson-Cornelius (Second Fairy); Patrena Murray (Snout); Kristine Nielsen (Puck); Bhavesh Patel (Theseus); Richard Poe (Oberon); Phylicia Rashad (Titania); Joe Tapper (Robin Starveling); Judith Wagner (Mote); Warren Wyss (Mustardseed); Benjamin Ye (Changeling Boy); and Rosanny Zayas (Understudy).

MORE INFO

Broadway in Bryant Park

Where: The Bryant Park stage

When: Thursdays through August 10

The best of Broadway performs for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances runs through Thursday, August 10. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Upcoming appearances are scheduled for the casts of Miss Saigon, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Come From Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Bandstand and more!

MORE INFO

The David Rubenstein Atrium

Immerse yourself in New York's vibrant performing arts scene by attending one of the weekly free performances offered in Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Curated by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Inc., these performances feature national and international touring artists as well as local performers hailing from all across the New York metropolitan area. Incredible talents from Lincoln Center's own resident organizations including The Juilliard School, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Chamber Music Society, among others also appear. A diverse cross-section of musical genres including hip-hop, pop, Latin, rock, soul, country, spoken word, jazz, world music, as well as classical and new music is offered. Select performances also feature live music for social dancing including swing dance, salsa, and tango.

MORE INFO

Macbeth

New York Classical Theatre

Where: The Battery/Brooklyn Bridge Park

When: July 31 through August 27

Ambition goes unchecked by moral restraint and destruction befalls all but a lucky few. This classic story of the perils of ultimate power is fueled by the supernatural forces that haunt the castles and forests of early Scotland.

New York Classical Theatre's all-free productions pop up in nontraditional, public venues throughout the five boroughs. Our productions are dynamic and interactive, inviting the audience to engage with the story at hand. The audiences follows the actors from place to place as the play moves from scene to scene. An average show covers approximately 3 city blocks over 2 hours.

MORE INFO

Pete the Cat

Theatreworks USA

Where: The Lucille Lortel Theatre

When: Now through August 18

This summer, Theatreworks USA presents the Off-Broadway premiere of Pete the Cat, based on the book series of the same name, by James and Kimberly Dean. Pete the Cat is recommended for grades PreK - 3.

When Pete gets caught by the cat-catcher rocking out after bedtime, he is sent to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners. The whole family is immediately taken with Pete, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet earth. As the end of school approaches, Jimmy is unable to complete his art assignment. When Jimmy is given a second chance to complete his assignment, Pete turns out to be the perfect friend to help him out. Join Jimmy and Pete as they both learn a little something new about inspiration and friendship.

MORE INFO

Henry V

Hudson Warehouse

Where: Riverside Park, Soldiers and Sailors Monument

When: Now through August 20

Hudson Warehouse aims to provide quality, exciting, innovative, and affordable classical theater to the community. The Warehouse believes theater is a "ware" and essential for daily life. To this end, The Warehouse doesn't sell tickets, but has a "pay what you can" policy because the arts should be affordable to everyone. Just show up and grab a seat on the benches or the stairs of the monument.

MORE INFO

The Tempest

Bryant Park Presents Shakespeare

Where: Bryant Park Upper Terrace

When: August 25- September 9

Presented by TNT's Will, three beloved Shakespeare plays and a Shakespeare birthday bash, produced by the irreverent, surprising and critically acclaimed The Drilling Company. Love and revenge on Prospero's magical island in the Bard's last play. Songs from Natalie Smith and Andrew Gombas lead the comical journey through dazzling spells and devious plots.

MORE INFO

Related Articles