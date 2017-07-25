Former VP Joe Biden, Amy Schumer Visit DEAR EVAN HANSEN

It was an all-star audience in attendance at last weekend's performance of the Tony winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Ben Platt, a Tony winner himself for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, turned to Twitter to share backstage photos of himself and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, as well as a pic with A-lister Amy Schumer.



According to Page Six, Biden took time to meet with the full cast, joking to the show's talented understudies, "I know what it's like to be the understudy - I was one for eight years!" Check out the photos below:

Went full Evan Hansen meeting the wonderful and inspiring @JoeBiden and @DrBiden44 at the show last night, sweaty hands and all. ??: @brugli pic.twitter.com/Jgwb2IBsFB - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) July 23, 2017

Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016. The show recently received six Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

