Former Theatre Agent Pleads Guilty to Scamming Investors with Fake Play

Former theatre agent Roland Scahill pleaded guilty on Wednesday to tricking friends into investing almost $200,000 in a fake play was he said would star Lupita Nyong'o.

According to The New York Times, the agent, who was initially arrested in August 2016, "pleaded guilty to grand larceny and fraud charges in State Supreme Court in Manhattan under an arrangement that calls for him to be sentenced to six months in jail and five years' probation."

In addition to jail time and probation, Scahill also must pay back the money to investors over six months and receive psychiatric treatment. More than 10 investors gave him the money between October 2014 and August 2015, which Scahill claims was used on personal expenses and securities.

The scheme? Scahill told friends he had acquired the rights to the life story of Kathleen Battle with plans to create a one-woman show starring Nyong'o. He also falsely told friends he has been granted use of the Booth Theater to stage the production, plus a Netflix deal to stream the show.

Scahill admitted to all the representations being false, according to the plea agreement.

