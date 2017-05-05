FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of RobertÂ Schenkkan's BUILDING THE WALL

Building The Wall, the new play by Pulitzer and Tony winner Robert Schenkkan (All The Way), will make its New York premiere beginning performances on Friday, May 12th at 8:00 pm and opening on Sunday, May 21st at 7:30 pm at New World Stages (340 West 50th St.) for a strictly limited engagement through July 9, 2017.



The two-person political suspense thriller will feature two stars of the screen and stage: James Badge Dale (Small Engine Repair, The Pacific, "Rubicon", The Departed) and Tamara Tunie (Julius Caesar, "Law & Order: SVU", The Devil's Advocate) and will be directed by Ari Edelson (Artistic Director of the Exchange; Little Black Dress, Expats).



From Pulitzer & Tony winner and Academy Award nominee Robert Schenkkan, comes a provocative theatrical event written in a white-hot fury. In a time when shocking campaign rhetoric turns into real policies, Building the Wall urgently reveals the power of theater to question who we are and where we might be going.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Robert Schenkkan, Tamara Tunie, James Badge Dale and Ari Edelson attend the press photo call for 'Building The Wall' Ripley-Grier on May 5, 2017 in New York City.