FALSETTOS Adds Movie Theaters, Showtimes Across the U.S.

Fans in new towns now have a chance to see Broadway's FALSETTOS in cinemas!

Responding to multiple sold out locations and an outpouring of interest from Broadway fans across the country, Screenvision Media, in alliance with renowned event cinema creators KAOS Connect, and Live From Lincoln Center, a cornerstone of performing arts broadcasting, today announced the addition of multiple movie theater locations and exhibition dates for the Tony nominated production of Falsettos.

Updated theater information, show dates and tickets can be found at falsettosincinema.com.

"The interest we've received in Falsettos coming to movie theaters from Broadway fans across the country is astounding. The demand was so high that we've added even more locations and exhibition dates, especially focusing on states and markets that didn't previously have any available theater locations," said Darryl Schaffer, EVP, Operations & Exhibitor Relations, Screenvision Media. "This is such an incredible capture of a truly beautiful and timeless show. I'm so pleased that even more people will now have the opportunity to enjoy it on their hometown big screen."

"The overwhelmingly positive response to Falsettos from audiences nationwide is a testament to this poignant and powerful show, and the exceptionally talented cast, crew and artistic staff behind it," said Andrew C. Wilk, Executive Producer of Live From Lincoln Center. "We are thrilled to add more screens and locations to enable more people to experience this very special cinema event."

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a MODERN FAMILY revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created on the cusp of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle?class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Falsettos, presented in association with Jujamcyn Theaters, stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony nominations for their respective performances. Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms, and Besty Wolfe round out the talented cast. The production was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017.

Falsettos is currently showing in 311 locations covering 91 DMAs in the United States, including all of the top 35, and 25 exhibition locations in Canada. Watch the trailer below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

