Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Gus Birney

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Gus Birney, the youngest actress to date on the podcast, gained her reputation as the new "it girl" with her starring role in the prestige cable drama, "The Mist." At 17 she has already walked the runway for Kanye West during fashion week and co-starred with Marisa Tomei in the critically acclaimed production of "The Rose Tattoo." The daughter of Tony award winning actor Reed Birney and OITNB star Constance Schulman, she shares with great candor the day to day life of growing up in a household with actors who sometimes worked and sometimes didn't, why high school wasn't a great fit for her, and how a 3a.m. trip to a downtown NYC salon is normal in the world of modeling. Gus shares her struggles with the constant reality of being the youngest person in an ensemble and also shares how she negotiates her creative desires with the downtime that actors face and the trauma and hilarity of self taping with her mother -- all of which make for a hilarious and poignant interview with this remarkable young talent who is a movie star on the rise.





Gus Birney was born and raised on the upper west side in NYC. Went to the professional performing arts school for high school. Her first professional job was one of the Clean and Clear girls for their commercials. She guest starred on "Chicago Med," played Marissa Tomei 's daughter in :The Rose Tattoo" at Williamstown, opened Kanye West 's show at NY Fashion week last fall and just recently wrapped the first season of "The Mist." Based on Stephen King 's novella (was also a movie) and shot for four months in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Gus is a songwriter and has performed at The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall and Arleen's Grocery. She is scheduled to shoot a new Sarah Jessica Parker film in the summer of 2017.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles