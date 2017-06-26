Exclusive Podcast: Joel B. New Welcomes Nadia Quinn to Chat and Perform 'I Play With Words, Not Guns'

In Episode 510 of the Something New podcast, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down with Nadia Quinn, a performer, writer, producer, and photographer.

Nadia's credits include Alex Timbers/Roundabout Theatre Co's production of THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM, Broadway: BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson, Television: THIS IS US, LOUIE, YOUNGER, THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA, SMASH, THEBIGC, BLANK MEETS BLANK (part of Late Night Snack with Rachel Dratch on TruTV) Film: TOP FIVE, THE FLOWER SHOP, KITTY, JOKE WRITER, BEST WISHES FROM MILLWOOD (producer/actor- winner best short @ the Austin Film Fest 2015), THROAT.



She also started the folky-pop-comedy band, Summer & Eve, with whom she performed all over the country, produced and co-wrote the #makeitfair project for gender equality in entertainment, and co-founded the Americana-folk band The Quinns. In addition, Nadia has been taking photos professionally since 2004 and specializes in an easy, fun, journalistic style of photography. For more info, visit www.nadiaquinn.com and www.nadiaquinnphotography.com.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

For the live song portion of the episode, Ms. Quinn premieres the politically charged song, "I Play With Words, Not Guns," music and lyrics by Joel B. New.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.

