Exclusive Podcast: Half Hour Call w/ Chris King Welcomes Dancer & Designer John Sorensen-Jolink

Today's guest is John Sorensen-Jolink. John is a dancer that I worked with on MOVIN' OUT. He now owns an amazing furniture company called Coil and Drift.

In this episode, we talk about his time at NYU and his relationships with the different choreographers he has worked with over the years. We also talk about John's company Coil and Drift and how dance has shaped his view as a furniture designer. As performers we have to have great discipline and I feel John has used that asset very well in his transition to becoming an entrepreneur.

About Coil + Drift:

Based in Brooklyn, NY, Coil + Drift is the design studio of John Sorensen-Jolink, an acclaimed modern-dancer-turned-designer who performed with contemporary choreographers and directors such as Robert Wilson, Lucinda Childs, and Twyla Tharp before beginning his self-taught design practice three years ago. The studio creates luxurious American-made contemporary furniture, lighting, and accessories that emphasize creative form, sustainability and effortless functionality. Their collection is designed using the unique spacial awareness of a dancer and choreographer to create hand-crafted items that give energy to a space in a new and refreshing way.

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in WICKED on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

