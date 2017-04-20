Exclusive Podcast: Half Hour Call w/ Chris King Welcomes Broadway Princess, Courtney Reed

Today's guest is Courtney Reed. We talk about the first reading for Aladdin on Broadway, the out of town trials, and even a funny story involving the flying carpet! We also talk about her newest venture, Gagged Chokers, an accessory company. The company is less than a year old and we dive into how she was able to grow the company in such a short time!

Before Aladdin, Courtney was last seen on stage playing Andrea in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Paper Mill Playhouse, directed by Thomas Kail. Broadway: IN THE HEIGHTS (Carla), MAMMA MIA!. Television: LAW & ORDER: SVU, WHITE COLLAR, NYC 22, and CSI: NY. She is a proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University.

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in WICKED on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

