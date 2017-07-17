Despite Reports, Hugh Jackman Will Not Play 'Scar' in LION KING Remake

Prior to the D23 LION KING panel held on Saturday morning in Anaheim, CA, rumors began to swirl that Tony Award winner and action star Hugh Jackman had signed on to lend his voice to the villainous 'Scar' in Jon Favreau's upcoming remake.

Movie site Omega UNDERGROUND was the first to report the casting news, citing a source close to the project. Rumors were also ignited when Jackman himself posted a SELFIE standing in front of the statue of Walt Disney at Disneyworld on Friday afternoon, prompting many fans to draw the conclusion that he would be taking part in the weekend panel. (see post below)

However on Saturday afternoon, a representative for Jackman told TheWrap that there was "absolutely no truth" to the reports. Thus far, the cast will feature THE VOICE talents of Donald Glover as Simba, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogan as Pumba and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will also return to voice Mufasa.

Click here for highlights from Saturday's LION KING panel!

Hugh Jackman is an Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor. Jackman's dedication to the Broadway community was feted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Award from the TONY AWARDS Administration Committee, recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian.

He previously starred on Broadway in Keith Huff's play, A Steady Rain, opposite Daniel Craig, and as 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. Other Broadway credits include The River and Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway. He will next be seen on the big screen as PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

