Video: The Waiting Is Over! Brandon J. Dirden Is at Last a Tony Nominee

In the past two decades, Brandon J. Dirden has starred in eight Broadway plays. Finally in 2026, that hard work has turned into a Tony nomination, which he received for his performance in Waiting for Godot.

"What it really means after all these years of working in theater is that I've just been on the right track, right? I mean, not that it's confirmation necessarily that I needed to use this moment as anything that solidifies my place in this [industry], but it all adds up, you know? And if you just keep your nose clean and just try to do the work, one day perhaps, you'll be having to get an opportunity to talk to [you] about being a newly minted Tony nominee!"

Watch in this video as Brandon chats more about the honor of getting a nomination, his long journey on Broadway, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.