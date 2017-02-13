Design-Focused 'in 1: the podcast' Welcomes DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Projection Design Peter Nigrini

This week's guest is Projection Designer Peter Nigrini! Peter is currently represented on Broadway with DEAR EVAN HANSEN and he takes us through the process of creating over 4,000 pieces of video content and how he blended reality with artistry in creating the social media pages that make up the bulk of the projected content.

He and Cory also discuss how a projection designer prepares for tech, how to prepare a director for the process of working with projections, why where the projection tech table is located matters, and how he came to join the creative team of IF/THEN as the show was re-conceived for the National Tour.

Peter also muses on how the world of Instagram has turned every casual photographer with a phone into a content creator, using imagery to tell a story and shape a narrative Enjoy!

Guest Bio:

Peter Nigrini's Broadway design credits include Dear Evan Hansen, The Heidi Chronicles, An Act of God, The Best Man, Fela!, 9 to 5 and Say Goodnight Gracie. Other designs include: If/Then (National Tour), The Spongebob Musical (Chicago Pre-Broadway), Dear Evan Hansen, (2nd Stage Theater, Arena Stage), Here Lies Love (The Public Theater / Royal National Theatre-London), Amelié (Berkeley Rep) Grounded (The Public Theater) Invisible Thread (2nd Stage Theatre) Fetch Clay, Make Man (New York Theater Workshop; McCarter Theatre Center), The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, (2nd Stage Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, Dallas Theatre Center), Notes from Underground (Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Theater for a New Audience), Grace Jones' - Hurricane Tour (Hollywood Bowl, Hammerstein Ballroom), Rent (New World Stages), Elsewhere (BAM), Haroun and the Sea of Stories (New York City Opera), Blind Date (Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance) and The Orphan of Zhao (Lincoln Center Festival).



Peter is a founding member of the Obie award-winning theater company, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, for which he has designed scenery, costumes, lighting and projection for No Dice (Soho Rep), Romeo and Juliet (Salzburger Festspiele) and Life and Times (Burgtheater, Vienna) among others. Awards Include the first ever Drama Desk for Outstanding Projection Design and the 2013 Hewes Design Award for Here Lies Love, and a Special Lortel Award for Grounded.

About in 1: the podcast

You know those conversations you have at the bar after a long day of tech?...The moments where you sit with your friends and colleagues and discuss what you love about being a designer, but also what drives you mad? Imagine getting to listen in on those conversations with some of the most fascinating, celebrated, and sought after theatrical designers working today. That is what in 1: the podcast strives to be. A long-form, uncensored, candid chat with designers of all walks of life talking about their lives in the theatre. No topic is off limits. From life on the road to life in a Broadway theatre. From trying to get noticed in New York to making a splash in regional theatre. You'll never know what to expect from each episode. You might learn about a designer's latest inspiration, or how they got started, their most embarrassing moment, or their favorite collaborator. Hosted by real life (we think) designer Cory Pattak, in 1: the podcast offers unprecedented access into the world of theatrical design, direct from the industry's most interesting movers and shakers. All the world's a stage, so draw back the curtain and come meet the magic makers who bring those worlds to life.

