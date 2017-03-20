DVR Alert: Original Broadway Production of SWEENEY TODD with George Hearn and Angela Lansbury to Air on TCM

Attend the tale! A 1982 taped stage performance of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony Award winners Angela Lansbury and George Hearn, will air on Turner Classic Movies tomorrow afternoon, March 21 at 1 PM ET (check local listings).

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980.

The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

