DVR Alert: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt, GROUNDHOG DAY's Tim Minchin Set for LATE LATE SHOW Tonight

Tonight, March 20, DEAR EVAN HANSEN star Ben Platt and comedian and GROUNDHOG DAY composer/lyricist Tim Minchin are stopping by the LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden.

Be sure to tune in or set your DVR - BWW will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!

Dear Evan Hansen, the new musical with a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, score by Tony Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, officially began performances on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre on December 4, 2016. The cast includes Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Michael Park, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd, and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Colton Ryan, and Asa Somers.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Groundhog Day, the new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Danny Rubin, and directed by Matthew Warchus, is playing at the August WilsonTheatre (245 West 52nd Street). Opening night is set for Monday, April 17.

Meet Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again-with no consequences, no regrets, no tomorrows, and no hangovers. But once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it's a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day is re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical-including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin-with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin. Starring two-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Groundhog Day is the new musical comedy about living life to the fullest, one day at a time.

