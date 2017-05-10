DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Talks 'Monkish' Lifestyle, History With Pasek and Paul, and More!

It's no secret that Ben Platt wrecks himself, both physically and emotionally, onstage everyday in Dear Evan Hansen. His performance has made him a frontrunner for the Tony Award. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Platt, along with his friends and family, unpack his performance, his routine, and what exactly makes him so special.

When Platt was 17, he had his first experience with Dear Evan Hansen writers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, at an audition for this musical Dogfight. Unfortunately, there just wasn't a place for him in that cast, but as Paul says, "It was one of those casting moments when you know someone is so special, but you also know he just doesn't fit."

Pasek sent Platt a Facebook message on the afternoon of the audition, mentioning that they should stay in touch, and relaying the idea for their next show (which became Dear Evan Hansen).

Platt says that he was initially being considered for the role of Jared, Evan's "wisecracking friend." However, Platt says that Pasek was the one who wanted to give him a shot at playing Evan and convinced everyone that he should read for that role instead.

This physically and emotionally demanding role requires a lot of work outside the theatre for Platt to remain feeling and performing his best.

"I live a pretty monkish existence," Platt said. "I feel as long as I'm doing this role, everything I do has to be in the service of that."

This includes, sleeping 9 to 10 hours per night, eating no gluten or dairy, and going on daily vocal rest. He also has two physical therapy sessions per week, as well as two weekly meetings with his vocal coach in which he stretches his voices while contorting his body the way he has to onstage.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

