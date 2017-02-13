DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Cast Recording Debuts in Billboard Top 10; Outpaces 'Hamilton'

Producer Stacey Mindich and Atlantic Records announced today that the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen has made an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200, entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961. In addition, the album debuted at #4 on Billboard's "Top Album Sales" ranking, and #1 on the "Top Broadway Albums" chart. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen is available now for streaming and purchase at digital retailers nationwide (see http://atlanti.cr/DearEvanHansen); physical editions arrive in stores on Friday, February 24th.

One of only four cast albums to reach the top 10 of the "Billboard 200" in the last 50 years, the album's historic success even outpaced the debut chart position of the Hamilton, which bowed at #12. The other two albums to reach the top 10 in the last half century were Rent and the Original 1969 Cast Recording of Hair.

With a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Tony® Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and directed by 3-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen officially opened to rave reviews on December 4.



Below, watch Ben Platt perform "Waving Through a Window" on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers:





