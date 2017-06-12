Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff and Brian d'Arcy James Wear GLAAD Pins at 2017 Tony Awards

GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, today applauded celebrities for standing with LGBTQ and other marginalized communities at the 71st Annual Tony Awards. Tina Fey, Jonathan Groff, Cynthia Erivo, and Brian d'Arcy James were among celebrities wearing GLAAD's "&" pins at the Tony Awards last night.

The blue "&" pins are part of GLAAD's Together movement - representing the power of intersectional voices together on issues including immigration, racial justice, women's rights, and LGBTQ acceptance. Because no one is just one identity, and many groups are under attack.

For more information and to purchase "&" pins, visit glaad.org/together.

The "&" pins previously appeared at The Academy Awards worn by Sting, Brad Goreski, and Colleen Atwood; at the MTV Movie & TV Awards worn by Emma Watson, Trevor Noah, and Millie Bobby Brown; at the Independent Spirit Awards worn by cast members of Moonlight; and the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The "&" pin was also seen across the nation at resistance rallies across the country today. Actors Asia Kate Dillon (Billions) and America Ferrara were both seen sporting the "&" today at Resist rallies.

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Credits: (top, left) Jonathan Groff & Brian d'Arcy James at the 2017 Tony Awards, Photo by John P. Filo/CBS; (right) Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 2017 Tony Awards, Photo by Walter McBride.

