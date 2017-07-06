Contest: Win Tickets to see Carole King: TAPESTRY LIVE in Theaters July 11

BroadwayWorld is giving away five pairs of tickets (two tickets per winner) to see Carole King's LIVE Tapestry concert in cinemas on July 11th! Enter the contest below!

In July 2016 music legend Carole King performed her iconic album Tapestry at the BST Hyde Park London to a sold-out stadium full of adoring fans. Not only did Carole perform that album in its entirety for the first time, she also treated the 65,000 plus in attendance to a number of Goffin/King compositions and a rocking performance of I Feel The Earth Move with Cassidy Janson and the London cast of Beautiful The Carole King Musical. In addition to these once in a lifetime performances, this one-night cinema event also includes an amazing introduction from iconic DJ Scott Shannon and a special interview with Carole King.

