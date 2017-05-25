Come From Away Leads Toronto Theatre Critics Awards
Best Musical Tony Award contender COME FROM AWAY won big at the Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including Best New Musical, Best Production of a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical. Mirvish Productions produced the show at the Royal Alexandra Theatre last December before it moved down to New York.
In the play categories, two shows tied for best production: John (three awards in total) and 887 (two awards in total). However, Obsidian Theatre Company won the most TTCAs of any Toronto theatre company - two for its co-production of Passing Strange with the Musical Stage Company; and three for its coproduction of "Master Harold"... and the Boys with the Shaw Festival.
Find the full list of the awards below.
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Dan Chameroy
Matilda The Musical
Mirvish Productions
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Vanessa Sears
Passing Strange
The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Beau Dixon
Passing Strange
The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Patricia Cano
The Post Mistress
Théâtre Francais de Toronto and Pleiades Theatre
Best Director of a Musical
Christopher Ashley
Come From Away
Mirvish Productions
Best Production of a Musical
Come From Away
Mirvish Productions
Best New Musical
Come From Away by David Hein and Irene Sankoff
Mirvish Productions
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
James Daly
Master Harold.... and the Boys
Obsidian Theatre Company / Shaw Festival
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Nora McLellan
John
The Company Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Andre Sills
Master Harold.... and the Boys
Obsidian Theatre Company / The Shaw Festival
Best Actress
Dawn Jani Birley
Prince Hamlet
Why Not Theatre
Best Director of a Play
Philip Akin
Master Harold.... and the Boys
Obsidian Theatre Company / The Shaw Festival
Best Design
Robert Lepage, Jean-Sébastian Côté, Laurent Routhier, and Félix Fradet-Faguy
887
Ex Machina, presented by Canadian Stage
Best International Play
John by Annie Baker
The Company Theatre
Best Canadian Play
Mouthpiece by Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken
Quote Unquote Collective
Best Production of a Play
** TIE **
John, The Company Theatre
887, Ex Machina, presented by Canadian Stage
Citations
Jon Kaplan (presented by Glenn Sumi)
The Toronto Theatre Critics Awards were founded in 2011 and are given out on an annual basis by a group of print, online and radio critics that now includes those from The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, NOW magazine, the National Post, Torontoist, Stage Door and the Slotkin Letter. This year, the awards changed format and expanded - allowing the membership to vote individually rather than on behalf of the publications or outlets they work for or operate.
The Toronto Theatre Critics Awards will be given out on June 19th 2017 at The
Globe and Mail Centre Event Venue, on the top floor of the news
organization's new headquarters.