Come From Away Leads Toronto Theatre Critics Awards

Best Musical Tony Award contender COME FROM AWAY won big at the Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including Best New Musical, Best Production of a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical. Mirvish Productions produced the show at the Royal Alexandra Theatre last December before it moved down to New York.

In the play categories, two shows tied for best production: John (three awards in total) and 887 (two awards in total). However, Obsidian Theatre Company won the most TTCAs of any Toronto theatre company - two for its co-production of Passing Strange with the Musical Stage Company; and three for its coproduction of "Master Harold"... and the Boys with the Shaw Festival.

Find the full list of the awards below.

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Dan Chameroy

Matilda The Musical

Mirvish Productions

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Vanessa Sears

Passing Strange

The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Beau Dixon

Passing Strange

The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Patricia Cano

The Post Mistress

Théâtre Francais de Toronto and Pleiades Theatre

Best Director of a Musical

Christopher Ashley

Come From Away

Mirvish Productions

Best Production of a Musical

Come From Away

Mirvish Productions

Best New Musical

Come From Away by David Hein and Irene Sankoff

Mirvish Productions

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

James Daly

Master Harold.... and the Boys

Obsidian Theatre Company / Shaw Festival

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Nora McLellan

John

The Company Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Andre Sills

Master Harold.... and the Boys

Obsidian Theatre Company / The Shaw Festival

Best Actress

Dawn Jani Birley

Prince Hamlet

Why Not Theatre

Best Director of a Play

Philip Akin

Master Harold.... and the Boys

Obsidian Theatre Company / The Shaw Festival

Best Design

Robert Lepage, Jean-Sébastian Côté, Laurent Routhier, and Félix Fradet-Faguy

887

Ex Machina, presented by Canadian Stage

Best International Play

John by Annie Baker

The Company Theatre

Best Canadian Play

Mouthpiece by Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken

Quote Unquote Collective

Best Production of a Play

** TIE **

John, The Company Theatre

887, Ex Machina, presented by Canadian Stage

Citations

Jon Kaplan (presented by Glenn Sumi)

The Toronto Theatre Critics Awards were founded in 2011 and are given out on an annual basis by a group of print, online and radio critics that now includes those from The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, NOW magazine, the National Post, Torontoist, Stage Door and the Slotkin Letter. This year, the awards changed format and expanded - allowing the membership to vote individually rather than on behalf of the publications or outlets they work for or operate.

The Toronto Theatre Critics Awards will be given out on June 19th 2017 at The

Globe and Mail Centre Event Venue, on the top floor of the news

organization's new headquarters.

