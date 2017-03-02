Celine Dion, Paige O'Hara & More Set for Tonight's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Hollywood Premiere

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood will be a star-studded event with guests including Celine Dion, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, Ava DuVernay, Jean Smart, Brenton Thwaites, Aubrey Plaza, Paige O'Hara, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and many others. They will be joining cast and filmmakers Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, director Bill Condon, screenwriters Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos, producers David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman and composer Alan Menken.



The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in Disney's live-action adaptation "Beauty and the Beast," the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw with Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.



Directed by Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast," the screenplay is written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman, p.g.a. and Todd Lieberman, p.g.a. with Jeffrey Silver, Thomas Schumacher and Don Hahn serving as executive producers. Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice.

