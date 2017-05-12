Cast, Creative Team Complete for Fiasco's Extended IMAGINARY INVALID at The Old Globe

The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of the Globe-commissioned world premiere adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid written by Molière and reinvented by the acclaimed theatre group Fiasco Theater. Fiasco last delighted Globe audiences with their inventive reimagining of Into the Woods in 2014. This new take on the hilarious classic tale is directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Directors Jessie Austrian and Noah Brody.

In addition, The Imaginary Invalid has been extended one week by popular demand! The production will now run May 27 - July 2, 2017 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Opening night is Thursday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29, on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.

The acclaimed artists of Fiasco Theater are back! Fiasco delighted Globe audiences with their reinvented Into the Woods, and now they take on one of the greatest comedy writers of all time: Molière. In the outrageously funny masterpiece The Imaginary Invalid, the hypochondriac Argan wants his daughter to marry a doctor so he can save on his medical bills. But she's in love with someone else. Soon the whole household joins in her madcap scheme to save true love and give Argan's doctors a dose of their own medicine. This Globe-commissioned world premiere adaptation will have you in stitches. The New York Times called Fiasco "a force to reckon with in American theater."

The cast of The Imaginary Invalid includes Fiasco company members Jessie Austrian (Broadway's The Importance of Being Earnest and Lend Me a Tenor) as Béline, Noah Brody (Henry V directed by Oskar Eustis, All the Great Books (Abridged) directed by Rachel Chavkin) as Dr. Diafoirus and Dr. Purgon, Paul L. Coffey (The Taming of the Shrew Off Broadway, Asking for Trouble 2016 at Ensemble Studio Theatre) as M. de Bonnefoi, Thomas Diafoirus, and Béralde, Andy Grotelueschen (Cyrano de Bergerac on Broadway, Balm in Gilead with Michael Shannon) as Argan, and Emily Young (Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Off Broadway's The Servant of Two Masters) as Toinette, as well as Kevin Hafso-Koppman (Globe's Picasso at the Lapin Agile, current student in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program) as Cléante and M. Fleurant, and Jane Pfitsch (Cabaret, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Company on Broadway, 27 Dresses) as Angélique.

The creative team also includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen (Sound Design), Fiasco Theater Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld (Original Music and Music Director), Stephen Buescher (Movement), Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager), and Pamela Salling (Stage Manager).

"I'm thrilled to welcome back to San Diego the brilliant, fun, and ever-inventive Fiasco Theater," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, "and I'm hugely happy that they are ushering Molière back to our stage after an absence of over a decade. This play is funny and also, in its way, harrowing: it's not just an uproarious satire of professional medicine and the crazy patients who recklessly center their lives around it, but it's also a deeply sympathetic look at obsession and its consequences. Fiasco will go at it with their usual thrilling gusto and make a funny and memorable evening for San Diego audiences."

Molière (1622-1673), born Jean-Baptiste Poqueline, was a French playwright and actor who is considered to be one of the greatest masters of comedy in Western literature. His plays include The Doctor in Love (1658), The Affected Ladies (1659), The Imaginary Cuckold (1660), The School for Husbands (1661), The School for Wives (1662), Tartuffe (1664), Don Juan (1665), The Misanthrope (1666), A Doctor in Spite of Himself (1666), The Miser (1668), The Bourgeois Gentleman (1670), The Learned Ladies (1672), and The Imaginary Invalid (1673), among many others.

Fiasco Theater is an ensemble theatre company created by graduates of the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting. Their past shows include Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street Theatre), Into the Woods (Roundabout Theatre Company, The Old Globe, McCarter Theatre Center), Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theater), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Folger Theatre, Theatre for a New Audience), and Twelfth Night. Cymbeline was presented Off Broadway twice, for nearly 200 performances, and was honored with the 2012 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play Revival. Into the Woods garnered the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival. Every year, Fiasco offers the Free Training Initiative, a three-week, conservatory-level classical acting intensive for professional actors, completely free of charge to students. Fiasco has been in residence with Duke University, Marquette University, Louisiana State University, and New York University's Gallatin School. Their work has been developed at The Sundance Institute Theatre Lab, The Orchard Project, The Shakespeare Society, and SPACE on Ryder Farm (upcoming), and Fiasco has led master classes at Brown University and New York University.

Additional events taking place during the run of The Imaginary Invalid include:

· INSIGHTS SEMINAR: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

An opportunity to closely connect with productions both onstage and backstage. A panel selected from the artistic company of each show (playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and/or technicians) engages patrons in an informal and illuminating presentation of ideas and insights to enhance the theatregoing experience. Reception at 5:00 p.m. FREE.

· SUBJECT MATTERS: Saturday, June 3, 2017 following the 2:00 p.m. matinee.

Explore the ideas and issues raised by a production through brief, illuminating post-show discussions with local experts, such as scientists, artists, historians, and scholars. Subject Matters will ignite discussion, bring the play's concerns into sharp focus, and encourage you to think beyond the stage! FREE.

· POST-SHOW FORUMS: Tuesday, June 6; Tuesday, June 13; and Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Join us after the show for an informal and enlightening question-and-answer session with cast, crew, and/or Globe staff members. Get the inside story on creating a character and putting together a professional production. FREE.

Single tickets to The Imaginary Invalid start at $29 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and under, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. Performances begin on May 27 and continue through July 2, 2017. Performance times: Previews: Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. Regular Performances: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There will be an additional matinee performance on Wednesday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m. and no matinee performance on Saturday, June 17.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM:

Jessie Austrian (Béline; Co-Director) is a co-artistic director and founder of Fiasco Theater and is delighted to be returning to The Old Globe. Her Broadway credits include The Importance of Being Earnest and Lend Me a Tenor, and her Off Broadway credits include Fiasco's Into the Woods, Measure for Measure, Cymbeline, and The Two Gentlemen of Verona, as well as The Marriage of Bette & Boo. She also performed in London in Fiasco's Into the Woods at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Her U.S. regional credits include The Old Globe, McCarter Theatre Center, Folger Theatre, Guthrie Theater, Trinity Repertory Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and Williamstown Theatre Festival, among others. Ms. Austrian's television credits include "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Made in Jersey," and "Futurestates." She is an adjunct faculty member at New York University's Gallatin School. She is a proud graduate oF Brown University and the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting.

Noah Brody (Dr. Diafoirus, Dr. Purgon; Co-Director) is an actor, director, writer, teacher, and co-artistic director of Fiasco Theater. He is thrilled to return to The Old Globe after Fiasco's 2014 presentation of Into the Woods. Mr. Brody has co-directed Fiasco's productions of Into the Woods nationally and internationally (Roundabout Theatre Company, 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival), Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theater, Long Wharf Theatre, The New York Times Top Ten of 2014), Twelfth Night, and Cymbeline (2012 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play Revival). He has acted in all of Fiasco's productions, which also include The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Folger Theatre, Theatre for a New Audience). His other directing credits include Lungs (Woolfe Street Playhouse) and Buried Child (New York University). Mr. Brody has acted at theatres around the country and in Europe, as well as on television and in film. He teaches acting, voice, and text through Fiasco Theater and the New York University Gallatin School Summer Classical Theater Intensive. He is a proud graduate of the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting.

Paul L. Coffey (M. de Bonnefoi, Thomas Diafoirus, Béralde) last appeared at The Old Globe in Fiasco Theater's production of Into the Woods. His London credits include Into the Woods (Menier Chocolate Factory), and his Off Broadway credits include Into the Woods (Roundabout Theatre Company), The Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Taming of the Shrew (Theatre for a New Audience), Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theater), and Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street Theatre). He has been seen regionally at Napa Valley Shakespeare, Folger Theatre, McCarter Theatre Center, Trinity Repertory Company, Pig Iron Theatre Company, Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, The Theatre at Monmouth, Peterborough Players, and Berkshire Theatre Festival. Mr. Coffey is a graduate of the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting and a Fiasco Theater company member.

Andy Grotelueschen (Argan) is a company member of Fiasco Theater and is thrilled to bring The Imaginary Invalid to The Old Globe. He has appeared Off Broadway and around the U.S. in Fiasco's Into the Woods (The Old Globe, Roundabout Theatre Company, McCarter Theatre Center, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival and nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical), The Two Gentleman of Verona (Theatre for a New Audience, St. Clair Bayfield Award), Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street Theatre), Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theater, Long Wharf Theatre), and Twelfth Night. He also appeared on Broadway in Cyrano de Bergerac. His other New York credits include Petruchio in The Taming of the Shrew (Theatre for a New Audience), the Cyclops in The Odyssey (Public Works at Delacorte Theater), and world premieres at 13P, The Exchange, and St. Ann's Warehouse. Mr. Grotelueschen's regional credits include Yale Repertory Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Folger Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Guthrie Theater, and all across the country with The Acting Company. He has appeared on television in "Elementary," "The Good Wife," and "The Knick." His film credits include Still on the Road (PBS), Coin Heist (Netflix), Geezer, Land of Kings, and Tumorhead. He is a graduate of the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting.

Kevin Hafso-Koppman (Cléante, M. Fleurant) has been seen at The Old Globe in Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Love's Labor's Lost, and Macbeth. He is thrilled to be with The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, where he has appeared in The Two Gentlemen of Verona, As You Like It, The Seagull, and Acquainted with the Night. His previous Globe credits include Bright Star and the New Voices Festival readings of A Nice Indian Boy and peerless. His regional credits include West Side Story, The Foreigner, and The Winslow Boy (Lamb's Players Theatre), Ether Dome, His Girl Friday, and Accomplice: San Diego (La Jolla Playhouse), Zoot Suit (San Diego Repertory Theatre), Henry IV Part I, King O' the Moon, The Drawer Boy, and Becky's New Car (North Coast Repertory Theatre), Birds of a Feather and Speech and Debate (Diversionary Theatre), The Sunshine Boys and Deathtrap (Scripps Ranch Theatre), Doubt and Into the Woods (San Diego State University), The History Boys (Cygnet Theatre Company), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Intrepid Theatre Company). He received his B.A. in Theatre Arts from San Diego State University and trained at the British American Drama Academy at Oxford University.

Jane Pfitsch (Angélique) has appeared on Broadway in Cabaret (2014 revival), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Roundabout Theatre Company), and Company (2007 revival). Her Off Broadway credits include Peer Gynt and Allegro (Classic Stage Company), The 39 Steps (New World Stages), and Pump Girl (Manhattan Theatre Club). Her regional credits include Barrington Stage Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Arena Stage, McCarter Theatre Center, Huntington Theatre Company, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alley Theatre, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Capital Repertory Theatre, and Virginia Stage Company. She has also appeared on screen in 27 Dresses and "Elementary." Ms. Pfitsch has received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Play and an IRNE Award nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. She is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, and she studied with the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting.

Emily Young (Toinette) is thrilled to back at The Old Globe, where she was last seen in Into the Woods. She is a founding company member of Fiasco Theater. She made her Broadway debut in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Her Off Broadway credits with Fiasco include Into the Woods (Roundabout Theatre Company, Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Theatre for a New Audience), Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theater), and Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street Theatre). Her other Off Broadway credits include The Servant of Two Masters (Theatre for a New Audience), Romeo and Juliet (Theater Breaking Through Barriers), and Colorado (Summer Play Festival). Ms. Young has been seen regionally and internationally at McCarter Theatre Center, Folger Theatre (Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play for The Two Gentlemen of Verona), Long Wharf Theatre, North Carolina Shakespeare Festival, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Trinity Repertory Company, Menier Chocolate Factory, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and The Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage. She has also appeared in workshops and labs with Sundance Institute Theatre Lab, and New York Stage and Film. Ms. Young's television and film credits include "The Knick" directed by Steven Soderbergh (Cinemax), God of Love (Academy Award for Best Short Film, Live Action), Manhattan Melody (Telluride Film Festival), and Natives (SXSW Film Festival). She received an M.F.A. from the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting and a B.A. from Brown University.

Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design) previously designed Welcome to Arroyo's, Some Lovers, and Pig Farm at The Old Globe. His recent New York credits include Man From Nebraska (Second Stage Theatre), The Profane (Playwrights Horizons), Forever (New York Theatre Workshop), Gloria and Outside People (Vineyard Theatre), Derren Brown: Secret and Through a Glass Darkly (Atlantic Theater Company), Adding Machine (Minetta Lane Theatre), and Orson's Shadow (Barrow Street Theatre). Regionally Mr. Kata has worked at Alley Theatre, American Players Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Hartford Stage, Kirk Douglas Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Yale Repertory Theatre, among others. Mr. Kata has won an Obie Award and has been nominated for Drama Desk, Ovation, Connecticut Critics Circle, and Barrymore Awards. He is an assistant professor at University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts.

Emily Rebholz (Costume Design) previously designed the Globe productions of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show and Six Degrees of Separation. Her Broadway credits include Indecent; Dear Evan Hansen; Oh, Hello on Broadway; If/Then; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Her recent Off Broadway credits include The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout Theatre Company), The Tempest and Into the Woods (The Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park), Pretty Filthy (The Civilians), Our Lady of Kibeho (Signature Theatre Company), The Who & The What and Stop Hitting Yourself (Lincoln Center Theater), Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra and Mr. Burns, a post-electric play (Playwrights Horizons), and The Way We Get By, The Substance of Fire, and The Last Five Years (Second Stage Theatre). Ms. Rebholz has designed the regional productions of Another Word for Beauty (Goodman Theatre), Don Giovanni (Santa Fe Opera), La Bohème (Opera Theatre of Saint Louis), Morning Star (Cincinnati Opera), and Yardbird (Opera Philadelphia). In addition, she has designed costumes at Manhattan Theatre Club, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Ars Nova, Atlantic Theater Company, American Repertory Theater, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. Her upcoming productions include Lucia di Lammermoor (Santa Fe Opera). Ms. Rebholz received her M.F.A. from Yale School of Drama.

Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design) previously designed The Old Globe's productions of Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Rain, The Twenty-seventh Man, The Winter's Tale, Groundswell, Back Back Back, and The Four of Us. His current and recent projects include Can You Forgive Her (Vineyard Theatre), The Light Years (Playwrights Horizons/The Debate Society), Othello (California Shakespeare Theater), The Hard Problem (American Conservatory Theater), and Thresh|Hold (Pilobolus). His Broadway credits include China Doll (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre), In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Lyceum Theatre/Lincoln Center Theater), and Julia Sweeney's God Said "Ha!" (Lyceum Theatre). His work with New York companies includes Lincoln Center Theater, New York Shakespeare Festival/The Public Theater, Second Stage Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, Atlantic Theater Company, and New York Stage and Film. His regional credits include Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Arena Stage, The Wilma Theater, Long Wharf Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, Mark Taper Forum, and The Kennedy Center.

Melanie Chen (Sound Design) is a San Diego-based freelance sound designer who has designed over 70 productions in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. This past winter, she traveled to Beijing to work on a large-scale immersive installation of Peter Pan with Broadway Asia and Randy Weiner. Her recent regional credits include #SuperShinySara (La Jolla Playhouse's 2017 POP Tour), Awake and Sing and An Iliad (New Village Arts), Travels with My Aunt, An Illusion, Marjorie Prime, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, and The Cocktail Hour (North Coast Repertory Theatre), Well and 2.5 Minute Ride (Diversionary Theatre), Seven Guitars and King Hedley II (Cygnet Theatre Company), Our Lady of Kibeho (MOXIE Theatre), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program), and Native Son (UC San Diego M.F.A. Program). Ms. Chen holds an M.F.A. in Sound Design for Theatre & Dance from UC San Diego.

Ben Steinfeld (Original Music and Music Director) is co-artistic director of the acclaimed Fiasco Theater. As an actor, he has been seen on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Cyrano de Bergerac, and as James Monroe in Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. His Off Broadway acting and directing work includes his Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performance as the Baker in Fiasco Theater's acclaimed production of Into the Woods (Roundabout, Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival), Fiasco's Cymbeline (Theatre for a New Audience/Barrow Street Theatre, Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play Revival), and Fiasco's Measure for Measure (The New Victory Theatre, The New York Times Top Ten of 2014). He recently made his London acting and directing debut with Fiasco's Into the Woods at Menier Chocolate Factory. Mr. Steinfeld's television and film acting work includes HBO's Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight, "The Good Wife," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He co-authored an essay for the recent book Living with Shakespeare (Random House), is writing the book for two new musicals in development, and serves as an adjunct professor and artist-in-residence at New York University's Gallatin School. He is a graduate of the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company M.F.A. Program in Acting.

Stephen Buescher (Movement) is a movement director/choreographer, actor, director, and teaching artist. He has designed movement for A Thousand Splendid Suns, Monstress, The Orphan of Zhao, Stuck Elevator, Let There Be Love, and Underneath the Lintel (American Conservatory Theater), A Midsummer Night's Dream and Private Lives (Long Wharf Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Trinity Repertory Company), Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare Santa Cruz), and Blues for an Alabama Sky (Lorraine Hansberry Theatre). Mr. Buescher is Head of Movement in American Conservatory Theater's M.F.A. program. For the Conservatory, he has directed The Taming of the Shrew, Black Orpheus, Romeo and Juliet, Galileo, The Island, The House of Bernarda Alba (which traveled to the Moscow Art Theatre), Can't Pay Won't Pay, Archangels Don't Play Pinball, and Hotel Paradiso. He has taught physical theatre at Yale School of Drama, Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company, New York University, University of Connecticut, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. Mr. Buescher has performed nationally and internationally as a company member with the physical-based company Dell'Arte International for over a decade. He is a graduate of the Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre and California Institute of the Arts, and he is thrilled to be making his debut at The Old Globe working with Fiasco Theater.

Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager) previously worked on the Globe productions of Red Velvet, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Measure for Measure (Globe for All), Love's Labor's Lost, tokyo fish story, The Metromaniacs, In Your Arms, Twelfth Night, Buyer & Cellar, Bright Star, Othello, Water by the Spoonful, The Winter's Tale, A Doll's House, Pygmalion, A Room with a View, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, the 2011-2013 Shakespeare Festivals, Rafta, Rafta..., Robin and the 7 Hoods, Alive and Well, Sammy, Cornelia, Since Africa, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and The Glass Menagerie. Her Broadway credits include In the Heights. Her regional credits include Indecent, Side Show, Ruined, The Third Story, Memphis, and Most Wanted (La Jolla Playhouse) and Post Office (Center Theatre Group). Her San Diego credits include Mo`olelo Performing Arts Company, North Coast Repertory Theatre, and Lamb's Players Theatre. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University.

Pamela Salling (Stage Manager) is happy to return to the Globe after stage managing last summer's Love's Labor's Lost. She is a New York-based stage manager for theatre, dance, and opera; her select credits there include The Apple Family: Scenes from Life in the Country (That Hopey Changey Thing, Sweet and Sad, Sorry, and Regular Singing), Othello, Into the Woods, The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs, Knickerbocker, and Neighbors (The Public Theater), De Materie and tears become...streams become... (Park Avenue Armory), Blood Knot (Signature Theatre Company), A Family for All Occasions, Thinner Than Water, and Massacre (Sing to Your Children) (LAByrinth Theater Company), and Garden of Earthly Delights (Martha Clarke). Ms. Salling also recently completed productions of How to Be a Rock Critic (ArtsEmerson) and Petrol Station (The Kennedy Center), and she works extensively with director Peter Sellars around the world, including for his productions of Lagrime di San Pietro, Kopernikus, Josephine Baker: A Portrait, The Gospel According to the Other Mary, St. Matthew Passion, Desdemona, Othello, The Winds of Destiny, A Flowering Tree, and La Passion de Simone.

The Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional regional theatres and has stood as San Diego's flagship arts institution for over 80 years. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages: the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the 600-seat Old Globe Theatre and the 250-seat Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, both part of The Old Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, and the 605-seat outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, home of its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people attend Globe productions annually and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Numerous world premieres such as the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, Allegiance, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the annual holiday musical Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

Related Articles