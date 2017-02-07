Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds Documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS Now Available on DVD & Digital Download

BRIGHT LIGHTS, an intimate look inside the eclectic lives of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is available now on DVD and digital download. Two film icons share memories of their lives in the spotlight -and allow viewers into their eclectic private world -in this candid portrait of Hollywood royalty, filmed before the recent and unexpected deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The film was nominated for the Golden Eye Award at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.



Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is the intimate profile of Carrie Fisher and her equally famous mother, Debbie Reynolds. The "powerful PORTRAIT OF LOVE in action" (Entertainment Weekly) brings viewers into the homes and private lives of two of Hollywood's most effusive and eclectic personalities. In addition to highlighting some delightful back-and-forth banter from the Beverly Hills compound they share (a brick walkway separates their houses), Carrie and Debbie offer candid insights into their careers and personal lives, for better and (sometimes) worse.



Image courtesy of HBO

