Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band Withdraws from Inaugural Event

Backstreet.com reports that the B STREET BAND, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band that was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala, will no longer appear at the event.

The band becomes the latest act to back down from a previous commitment to perform at an Inauguration event. As BWW previously reported, DREAMGIRLS' star Jennifer Holliday canceled her performance after an outcry from the theatre and LGBT communities.

Since announcing that they were on the performance lineup, The B Street Band has found themselves in the national spotlight, as Bruce Springsteen fans from around the country strongly voiced their opposition to the appearance. Bruce Springsteen has been a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton.



The group's founder, Will Forte, told Backstreet.com that after playing the same New Jersey gala for the Presidential Inaugurations of Barack Obama in 2009 and 2013, this one "will no longer be happening."

His statement reads:



With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year's inauguration Gala.



Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band.



Bruce's music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers.



We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.



The band originally committed to perform at the event back in 2013, years before the winner of the presidential election was determined. Forte recently told Rolling Stone: "We're a non-political band... It's not about the candidate or who was elected; it was about the office of the presidency. I was performing for that. C'mon, we're a bar band. It's got nothing to do with politics whatsoever.... The way it's portrayed in the media is that Trump hired us for the inauguration. I don't have any dealings with Trump at all! It's just a New Jersey gala."

Image courtesy of B Street Band

