Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes Lilli Cooper All the Way from a Pineapple Under the Sea

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is so excited to sit down and pour out some laughs with Broadway's Lilli Cooper! We're mixing mezcal with club soda and lime while Lilli spills about her experience performing in THE WILDERNESS, her "Bikini Bottom Days" in THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and her epic journey with WICKED- including the time she went on for Elphaba in the middle of the show!

In a jam-packed #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek, we talk about Kevin's trip to SUNSET BOULEVARD, Lilli's powerful experience at SIGNIFICANT OTHER, Bryan's introduction to BIG RIVER in the Encores! New York City Center production, and Kevin and Bryan's Broadwaysted Bro-Date to see Ben Rimalower's PATTI ISSUES.

Game Master Kimberly leads the group in "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody," a few rounds of "Plot Points," and "Pick a Little, Talk a Little" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We also remember the boy band 2gether, sing the SpongeBob theme song, and decide that Donna Murphy should be in every single Broadway show. We have a blast this week with Lilli, so join us and get Broadwaysted!

Lilli Cooper most recently appeared as Susan in the off-Broadway revival of Tick, Tick...BOOM! She made her Broadway debut in the iconic original production of Spring Awakening as Martha and has also appeared on Broadway in Wicked where she served as the Elphaba standby. Her additional credits include The SpongeBob Musical, The Wildness, the Ars Nova production of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Noir. Lilli can currently be seen in Sundown, Yellow Moon produced by the Women's Project Theater and Ars Nova. Follow her LilliCooper on Twitter and on Instagram @LilCoopz

