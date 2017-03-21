Broadwaysted Podcast Cozies Up to the Legendary Tony-Winner, Michael Cerveris

This week's episode of Broadwaysted is "not too bad, if I say so myself," because we're sitting down with two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris!

Tucked away in a cozy booth at NYC's Peter McManus Cafe we drink a few (too many) rounds of cocktails (and quite a few shots) as Michael spills about his dual reality as actor and musician. Michael talks about how the band Deep Purple set him on his path to Broadway, his "Juilliardian" parents and how they influenced his career, and his Orlando Claw Machine story ("The Claw!").

In #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek Kimberly shares about her experience seeing COME FROM AWAY and Michael spills about seeing the current revival of THE GLASS MENAGERIE.

Michael discusses his role (and most recent Tony win) in the incredible FUN HOME and tells us about his album, "Piety," featuring his original music with influences from his second home in New Orleans.

Game Master Kimberly introduces a new game, "Concept Album" based on THE WHO'S TOMMY and a Lights of Broadway Show Cards "Taboo" style guessing game. We also talk about our favorite movies, Janeane Garofalo, and Kevin and Bryan discover a plot for a musical they are going to write together! We have a blast with Michael Cerveris so join the one and only "Happiest Happy Hour" on Broadway and get Broadwaysted with us! !

Listen to the episode here:

About Michael :

Michael's parallel lives as musician and actor have brought him to stages on, off, and off off Broadway, to London's West End and Germany, and to small and large screens around the globe. A two-time Tony Award winner for his work on Broadway, Michael has received Grammy Award recognition for his performances in Tommy, Titanic, and Fun Home.

His Offbeat Award nominated second album, Piety, was recorded by Mark Bingham at the legendary Piety Street Studio with a host of New Orleans musician friends, including members of Cowboy Mouth, The Iguanas, The Happy Talk Band and Sweet Crude.

You can follow Michael @cerveris and find his album Piety on his website or on iTunes.

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Related Articles