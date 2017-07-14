Broadway's Rachel York & Tom Wopat Star in 42ND STREET at Reagle

Broadway stars Rachel York and Tom Wopat will turn up the heat at Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, starring in 42nd Street from August 3-13, 2017!

42nd Street will close out the company's 49th summer season at the Robinson Theatre (617 Lexington St. Waltham, MA, 02452). Tickets can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.com by calling 781-891-5600, or at the theatre box office.

Running from August 3-13 for 8 performances only, the musical comedy 42nd Street is the timeless classic about a bright-eyed chorus girl who gets her big break on Broadway. The ultimate show-biz musical, 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make the magic of musical theatre.

Director and Choreographer Eileen Grace and Co-Choreographer Susan Chebookjian will a recreate Gower Champion's original choreography for the production. Producing Artistic Director Robert J. Eagle, Musical Director and Conductor Daniel Rodriguez.

42nd Street follows aspiring performer Peggy Sawyer on her journey from rural Allentown PA, to the glitzy stages of New York City's Broadway. With tap shoes in hand and a dream in her heart, Peggy lands a coveted role in the chorus of a new Broadway show. When the star is injured before opening night, will Peggy be able to step in and go from chorus girl to star The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and-of course-"Forty-Second Street."

Performance Schedule: Thurs, August 3th at 2:00 PM; Fri, August 4th at 7:30 PM -- Press Night; Sat, August 5th at 7:30 PM; Sun, August 6th at 2:00 PM; Thurs, August 10th at 2:00 PM; Fri, August 11th at 7:30 PM; Sat, August 12th at 7:30 PM; Sun, August 13th at 2:00 PM.

Music by Harry Warren, Lyrics by Al Dubin. Book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble. Based on the novel by Bradford Ropes. Originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick. The use of all songs is by arrangement with Warner Bros., the owner of music publishers' rights.

Featured Performers:

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association

RACHEL YORK* (Dorothy Brock)

Rachel York was previously seen on the Reagle stage as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! (2009 IRNE Award) and as The Witch in Into the Woods (2010 IRNE Award). Ms. York is best known for her critically acclaimed Broadway performances in City of Angels, Les Misérables, Victor/Victoria (Drama Desk Award) with Dame Julie Andrews, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Sly Fox with Richard Dreyfuss, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and most recently Disaster! The Musical. She also turned heads on television with her courageous portrayal of Lucille Ball in the CBS movie, Lucy.

On tour and regionally, Ms. York has earned accolades, most recently as Reno Sweeney in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival Anything Goes (Helen Hayes Award). She also earned rave reviews in the dual roles of Edith Bouvier Beale and "Little" Edie Beale in this past summer's Los Angeles production of Grey Gardens opposite Betty Buckley. Additionally, Ms. York starred in the national tour of Camelot (Carbonell Award) opposite Michael York, Putting It Together (Manhattan Theatre Club) also with Julie Andrews, the National and London tours of Kiss Me, Kate (PBS), Dessa Rose at Lincoln Center, Turn of the Century opposite Jeff Daniels at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, The Odd Couple with Jason Alexander and Martin Short in Los Angeles, and many others. She can be seen opposite Cristin Milioti in the new film It Had to Be You.

In concert, Ms. York has been a soloist worldwide including appearances with the New York Pops; the National Symphony and the Pittsburgh Symphony, and has appeared on television including The Mick, Power, Elementary, Hannah Montana, Frasier, Reba, Numb3rs, Close to Home, Spin City, and Diagnosis Murder. Ms. York's solo album, Let's Fall in Love, was named one of the Top Ten Vocal CDs of the year by Talkin' Broadway. For more information, please visit Rachel York on the web at www.rachelyork.com or on Twitter @TheRachelYork.

TOM WOPAT* (Julian Marsh)

It's been a long time since the iconic TV show "The Dukes of Hazzard" made Tom Wopat a household name. In the many years since, he has been able to parlay that success into a multi-faceted career in movies, television, and music. He's had roles in many TV series, the most recent being a recurring role on Longmire. Tom has also appeared in several films, the most well-known being Quentin Tarantino's hit, "Django Unchained".

Mr. Wopat has been a constant presence on Broadway, starring a dozen different productions, resulting in critical acclaim and Tony nominations for his leading roles in Annie, Get Your Gun and A Catered Affair. He is currently finishing work on his 10th album, this one focused on his song-writing. Previous recordings have featured country music, Broadway tunes, big band treatments of the American Songbook, and a fan favorite, Home For Christmas, featuring his Dukes partner in crime, John Schneider.

Tom Wopat was raised on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, which he now owns and has been in the family for over 100 years.



JAMES DARRAH* (Billy)

James Darrah first appeared at Reagle Music Theatre alongside his twin sister Margaret, as a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, part of the company's second season. Broadway credits include Avenue Q; Boeing Boeing; Hedda Gabler. Ambrose Kemper in the 30th Anniversary Revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Lunt Fontaine Theatre, opposite Carol Channing; Some Off-Broadway and Touring credits include: Cornelius Hackle in Hello, Dolly! opposite Madeline Kahn and John Schuck, 42nd Street, opposite Jerry Orbach and Tammy Grimes, Silent Laughter, archy and mehitabel, Once Around the City, Billion Dollar Baby; Secrets Every Smart Traveler Should Know, Winter Wonderland, Bells Are Ringing, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum- starring Mickey Rooney, Avenue Q, Little Women, Promises-Promises, Some Like it Hot - starring Tony Curtis, Radio City's Easter Show and Christmas Spectaculars, Les Incroyables. Some TV Work: Many commercials, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Law and Order, General Hospital and other daytime dramas, Christmas at Rockefeller Center, Currently, James is a Producer with Broadway Cares/Equity fights AIDS, one of the Broadway community's leading granting organizations which funds over 465 care and service organizations across the United States alone: www.broadwaycares.org. James is a former Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus clown and faculty alumnus of their famed Clown College.



MARA CECILIA(Peggy Sawyer)

Mara is grateful to be warmly welcomed back to the Boston theatre community, especially Reagle where she debuted as Eponine in Les Miserables. Currently a student at Elon University where she performed in Oklahoma! (Ado Annie), Cats (Bombalurina), and Chicago (Mona), she recently returned from performing in Disney World.

Tickets For Reagle's 49th Annual Summer Season:

Single adult tickets are $37-$65; discounts apply for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Student rush seats at 50% off are available one hour before curtain with a valid college ID. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.com, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with extended hours from 9:00 am to curtain on performance days.

